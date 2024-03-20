Bill Simmons is taking his love for the Boston Celtics to the next level. According to Jeff Sneider of The InSneider newsletter, Simmons is set to produce a multi-part documentary series about the Boston Celtics for Max, HBO’s streaming service.

Report: Bill Simmons To Produce Celtics Docuseries For Max

Many questions over which eras the series will cover have yet to be determined. However, Sneider reported that Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish are expected to be featured in the series. This trio was at the heart of the Celtics dynasty during the 1980s when Boston won three NBA titles in six seasons.

Last month, Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck noted the organization was involved in a basketball docuseries, similar to The Last Dance. Grousbeck mentioned that cameras are currently following the 2023-2024 Celtics, who sit in first place in the Eastern Conference and remain the favorite to win the NBA title.

“Nothing to officially report yet, but we are in production on a multi-part, absolutely top-quality, fantastic documentary series along the lines of hopefully The Last Dance, and so on,” Grousbeck said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “We are deep into that. We’ve signed contracts. The film is being filmed and archives are being gone through. And it’s in the process. Really exciting can’t wait for it. And they’re following the team this whole year, behind the scenes. So we’ll see what happens. But win or lose, it’ll be out.”

The multi-part documentary series has yet to be officially announced by Simmons or Max.

Wyc Grousbeck joins the show! Big Announcement! @WEEI pic.twitter.com/uo2iwWO0dF — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) February 16, 2024

Bill Simmons’ History Of Producing Sports Documentaries

Simmons is currently the founder and CEO of The Ringer, a sports and pop culture website with a popular podcast network. However, Simmons rose to prominence at ESPN, where he wrote a column for ESPN.com’s Page 2 before running the Grantland website.

Simmons has a history of producing successful sports documentaries. In 2007, Simmons and Connor Schell created and executive produced 30 for 30, a sports documentary series for ESPN. O.J.: Made in America, a 30 for 30 documentary, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2016.

Simmons currently produces documentaries for HBO, including Andre the Giant, Showbiz Kids, and the Music Box series.