Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson Receives Good News After Neck Injury Scare

joshstedman
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has been let out of the hospital after picking up a neck injury on Monday.

The Bills coaching staff were concerned about the injury suffered by Jackson, but Mike Garafolo reported all was well.

Jackson suffered what looked like a horrific neck injury during his teams win against the Titans on Monday night.

The Bills cornerback collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds during a tackle. The injury was dealt with carefully on the field, and Jackson had to leave the field in an ambulance.

Jackson was able to leave the hospital on foot, and is now resting at home as he aims to return to the field quickly.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that they are “very fortunate that [Jackson’s] in good spirits today,”

It’s good news for both the player and team that he was released in under 24 hours.

An experienced sports writer, writing for the likes of GiveMeSport. Focusing mainly on soccer back in the UK, he has recently ventured into writing about American Sports. Josh is a Sheffield Wednesday and Luka Dončić enthusiast.
