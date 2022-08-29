Bills Cut Six Players Ahead Of Tuesday Deadline

The Buffalo Bills have cut a further six players from the roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

With one of the most difficult days on the NFL calendar arriving, the 53-man roster deadline is almost upon us, and the Bills have already started cutting.

Punter Matt Ariaza was let go over the weekend following the recent news surrounding the 22-year-old rookie. A further five members of the roster have also been cut. Offensive lineman Jacob Capra, offensive lineman Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau’u, defensive end Daniel Joseph, defensive back Jordan Miller, and defensive back Josh Thomas have all been dropped as well, with none of the above players really having any regular season experience.

The NFL roster can be a maximum of 80 ahead of cut day, so each team is expected to release as many as 27 to comply with the rules. That means that up to 864 players could find themselves looking for work as the season begins.

The preseason is now officially over. The next NFL game played will count for real. But first: Over the next two days, teams around the league will have to trim rosters down to 53 players. Over 800 players will be released. A busy and very tough couple days for all involved. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2022

Luckily, many of these players will be signed to a practice squad contract within the club, thanks to a new rule change that was brought in before the 2020 season. That will give many of the released a chance to remain with their clubs.