Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah out for the season with UCL surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah of Homestead, Florida is out for the rest of the 2024 Major League Baseball season with a Ulnar Collateral Ligament surgery. Manoah took a significant step back for the Blue Jays in 2023 after magnificent seasons for the Blue Jays in 2021 and 2022.

When did Manoah get hurt?

Manoah had elbow pain after only an inning and two thirds of work on May 29 in a 3-1 Blue Jays win over the Chicago White Sox. Manoah was actually very effective in this one particular game against the White Sox. He faced six batters, and struck out three of them, gave up one hit and had zero walks. Of his 23 pitches, 15 were strikes. The Blue Jays bullpen were masterful the rest of the way to secure the victory.

2024 MLB  Season

In 2024, Manoah had a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 3.70. In five starts, he threw 24 1/3 innings and gave up 17 hits, 10 earned runs, five home runs and eight walks, to go along with 26 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.03. Manoah’s best performance came on May 19 in a 5-2 Blue Jays win over the Tampa Bay Rays. In seven innings, he got his only win of the season, as he struck out seven, gave up zero earned runs, one hit and one walk.

Tumultuous 2023 MLB Season

A year ago Manoah was extremely ineffective as he had a record of three wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 5.87. During 87 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 93 hits, 57 earned runs, 15 home runs and 59 walks, to go along with a very poor WHIP of 1.74. It was a huge step back from his All-Star season of 2022 and strong rookie season of 2021.

All-Star Season in 2022

Manoah will try to return to his fantastic 2022 season. Two years ago he posted a record of 16 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 2.24. During 196 2/3 innings pitched, Manoah gave up 144 hits, 49 earned runs, 16 home runs, and 51 walks, to go along with 180 strikeouts, and a great WHIP of 0.99.

 

Blue Jays MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
