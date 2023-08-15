The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship this week for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 BMW Championship winner will take home a cool $3.6 million payout and 2000 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the BMW Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
The second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs tees off this weekend in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Only the top 50 players on the FedEx Cup rankings were invited to the event, as they battle for $20 million and a spot in next week’s Tour Championship.
The 2023 BMW Championship purse is up 33 percent year-over-year. Along with the insane $20 million purse, FedEx Cup points will also be very valuable this weekend. Even though the field will be carrying their points forward, only the top 30 players will be advancing to next weekend’s Tour Championship.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 BMW Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.
The BMW Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The BMW Championship was introduced in 2007 as a FedEx Cup Playoff event.
While it was previously known as the Western Open, it now runs as the BMW Championship.
It’s one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour Schedule and has been named Tournament of the Year multiple times.
With only 50 players competing in the field, the BMW Championship is handing out big prizes this weekend.
Overall, the 2023 BMW Championship is offering a total of $20 million in payouts. Last year, the BMW Championship purse totaled $15 million, which was up from $9.6 million the year prior. That means the purse is up 33 percent year-over-year and 110 percent since 2021.
In 2023, each player that finishes in the top three will earn at least $1.36 million with the winner set to take home a cool $3.6 million. Even the last-place player is guaranteed to bring home $50,400.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 BMW Championship prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,160,000
|3rd
|$1,360,000
|4th
|$960,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$720,000
|7th
|$670,000
|8th
|$620,000
|9th
|$580,000
|10th
|$540,000
|11th
|$500,000
|12th
|$460,000
|13th
|$420,000
|14th
|$380,000
|15th
|$360,000
|16th
|$340,000
|17th
|$320,000
|18th
|$300,000
|19th
|$280,000
|20th
|$260,000
|21st
|$240,000
|22nd
|$224,000
|23rd
|$208,000
|24th
|$192,000
|25th
|$176,000
|26th
|$160,000
|27th
|$154,000
|28th
|$148,000
|29th
|$142,000
|30th
|$136,000
|31st
|$130,000
|32nd
|$124,000
|33rd
|$118,000
|34th
|$113,000
|35th
|$108,000
|36th
|$103,000
|37th
|$98,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|$90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|$82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|$74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$54,800
|49th
|$52,000
|50th
|$50,400
BMW Championship Purse Has Increased 110% Since 2021
The stakes have never been higher at the BMW Championship.
This weekend, the top 50 players will continue competing this weekend for a spot in the Tour Championship.
The top 30 players will receive an invite to next week’s Tour Championship and an automatic two-year exemption on the Tour. Along with competing for the biggest purse on the PGA Tour next week, the top 30 players will also receive automatic invitations to Masters, U.S. Open, and Open Championship next year.
That’s not all. There will be a $20 million purse on the line at Olivia Fields in Illinois this weekend. The winner is set to take home $3.6 million which is up $900,000 from last year.
Overall, the BMW Championship purse is up 33 percent compared to last year but that number is actually up 110 percent since 2021, when the purse was valued at just $9.5 million.
Check out the table below to view the BMW Championship purses and winners since 2007.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Venue
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|Olympia Fields, IL
(North Course)
|2022
|Patrick Cantlay (2)
|15,000,000
|2,700,000
|Wilmington, DE
|2021
|Patrick Cantlay
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|Caves Valley, MD
|2020
|Jon Rahm
|9,500,000
|1,710,000
|Olympia Fields, IL
(North Course)
|2019
|Justin Thomas
|9,250,000
|1,665,000
|Medinah, IL
(Course 3)
|2018
|Keegan Bradley
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|Aronimink, PA
|2017
|Marc Leishman
|8,750,000
|1,575,000
|Conway Farms, IL
|2016
|Dustin Johnson (2)
|8,500,000
|1,530,000
|Crooked Stick, IN
|2015
|Jason Day
|8,250,000
|1,485,000
|Conway Farms, IL
|2014
|Billy Horschel
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|Cherry Hills, CO
|2013
|Zach Johnson
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|Conway Farms, IL
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|Crooked Stick, IN
|2011
|Justin Rose
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|Cog Hill, IL
|2010
|Dustin Johnson
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|Cog Hill, IL
|2009
|Tiger Woods (5)
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|Cog Hill, IL
|2008
|Camilo Villegas
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|Bellerive, MO
|2007
|Tiger Woods (4)
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|Cog Hill, IL
