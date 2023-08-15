The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship this week for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 BMW Championship winner will take home a cool $3.6 million payout and 2000 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the BMW Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs tees off this weekend in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Only the top 50 players on the FedEx Cup rankings were invited to the event, as they battle for $20 million and a spot in next week’s Tour Championship.

The 2023 BMW Championship purse is up 33 percent year-over-year. Along with the insane $20 million purse, FedEx Cup points will also be very valuable this weekend. Even though the field will be carrying their points forward, only the top 30 players will be advancing to next weekend’s Tour Championship.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 BMW Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The BMW Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The BMW Championship was introduced in 2007 as a FedEx Cup Playoff event.

While it was previously known as the Western Open, it now runs as the BMW Championship.

It’s one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour Schedule and has been named Tournament of the Year multiple times.

With only 50 players competing in the field, the BMW Championship is handing out big prizes this weekend.

Overall, the 2023 BMW Championship is offering a total of $20 million in payouts. Last year, the BMW Championship purse totaled $15 million, which was up from $9.6 million the year prior. That means the purse is up 33 percent year-over-year and 110 percent since 2021.

In 2023, each player that finishes in the top three will earn at least $1.36 million with the winner set to take home a cool $3.6 million. Even the last-place player is guaranteed to bring home $50,400.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 BMW Championship prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $224,000 23rd $208,000 24th $192,000 25th $176,000 26th $160,000 27th $154,000 28th $148,000 29th $142,000 30th $136,000 31st $130,000 32nd $124,000 33rd $118,000 34th $113,000 35th $108,000 36th $103,000 37th $98,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $54,800 49th $52,000 50th $50,400

BMW Championship Purse Has Increased 110% Since 2021

The stakes have never been higher at the BMW Championship.

This weekend, the top 50 players will continue competing this weekend for a spot in the Tour Championship.

The top 30 players will receive an invite to next week’s Tour Championship and an automatic two-year exemption on the Tour. Along with competing for the biggest purse on the PGA Tour next week, the top 30 players will also receive automatic invitations to Masters, U.S. Open, and Open Championship next year.

That’s not all. There will be a $20 million purse on the line at Olivia Fields in Illinois this weekend. The winner is set to take home $3.6 million which is up $900,000 from last year.

Overall, the BMW Championship purse is up 33 percent compared to last year but that number is actually up 110 percent since 2021, when the purse was valued at just $9.5 million.

Check out the table below to view the BMW Championship purses and winners since 2007.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Venue 2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 Olympia Fields, IL (North Course) 2022 Patrick Cantlay (2) 15,000,000 2,700,000 Wilmington, DE 2021 Patrick Cantlay 9,500,000 1,710,000 Caves Valley, MD 2020 Jon Rahm 9,500,000 1,710,000 Olympia Fields, IL (North Course) 2019 Justin Thomas 9,250,000 1,665,000 Medinah, IL (Course 3) 2018 Keegan Bradley 9,000,000 1,620,000 Aronimink, PA 2017 Marc Leishman 8,750,000 1,575,000 Conway Farms, IL 2016 Dustin Johnson (2) 8,500,000 1,530,000 Crooked Stick, IN 2015 Jason Day 8,250,000 1,485,000 Conway Farms, IL 2014 Billy Horschel 8,000,000 1,440,000 Cherry Hills, CO 2013 Zach Johnson 8,000,000 1,440,000 Conway Farms, IL 2012 Rory McIlroy 8,000,000 1,440,000 Crooked Stick, IN 2011 Justin Rose 8,000,000 1,440,000 Cog Hill, IL 2010 Dustin Johnson 7,500,000 1,350,000 Cog Hill, IL 2009 Tiger Woods (5) 7,500,000 1,350,000 Cog Hill, IL 2008 Camilo Villegas 7,000,000 1,260,000 Bellerive, MO 2007 Tiger Woods (4) 7,000,000 1,260,000 Cog Hill, IL

