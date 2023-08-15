The 2023 BMW Championship will tee off from Olympia Fields Country Club on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $20 million purse. Find the BMW Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at Olympia Fields Country Club.

The second FedEx Cup Playoff event tees off this weekend as the 50-player field heads to Olympia Fields, Illinois for the 2023 BMW Championship.

While the field is small, the competition is going to be intense with only the top 30 players moving on to Tour Championship next week. The odds are tight and a lot is on the line this weekend at Olympia Fields.

Tee times will begin around 9:26 a.m. ET featuring only 25 groups. But with all of the PGA Tour’s best players in action, the BMW Championship has some exciting pairings this weekend.

The weather forecast looks gloomy during Round 1 but will turn around for the rest of the tournament.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 BMW Championship tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

BMW Championship 2023 Field

The BMW Championship will be made up of the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings.

The top players include Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, but there are several other golfers to keep an eye on this week. Every golfer in the field has a chance to win, and for those outside the top 30, a win or a good showing changes everything.

To make the playoffs more competitive this year, the PGA Tour decided to cut down the field size in each subsequent tournament, leaving no room for errors this weekend at Olympia Fields Country Club.

BMW Championship 2023 Tee Times

Since it’s only a 50-player field, there will only be 25 pairings teeing off. Tee times begin at the more reasonable time of 9:26 a.m. ET with the groups teeing off in 12-minute intervals. The last group is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. ET.

The first group to tee kick off the FedEx Cup Playoffs will feature J.T. Poston and Brendon Todd. Due to the small field size, there will only be groups of two this weekend at Olympia Fields.

Featured Groups for Round 1

It’s the playoffs, so every pairing in the field this weekend is a featured group to watch. The top groups are sorted based on their FedEx Cup rankings.

That means the top-ranked players will be paired together this weekend.

The first and second players on the FedEx Cup Standings, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will be one of the main pairs to watch this weekend. The rest of the field will be sorted according to their rankings.

The first featured group includes Jordan Speith and Sungjae Im playing together at 10:10 a.m. ET, followed by Xander Schauffele and Adam Schenk

The last feature group of Round 1 will see Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler at 1:38 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Olympia Fields Country Club.

10:10 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

10:32 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:54 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

1:27 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

1:38 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times (ET) Groups 9:26 a.m. J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd 9:37 a.m. Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick 9:48 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An 9:59 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose 10:10 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im 10:21 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka 10:32 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk 10:43 a.m. Russell Henley, Nick Taylor 10:54 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa 11:10 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover 11:21 a.m. Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood 11:32 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge 11:43 a.m. Cam Davis, Cameron Young 11:54 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole 12:05 p.m. Seamus Power, Lee Hodges 12:16 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy 12:27 p.m. Chris Kirk, Sam Burns 12:43 p.m. Correy Conners, Tyrrell Hatton 12:54 p.m. Jason Day, Collin Morikawa 1:05 p.m. S.H Kim, Tom Kim 1:16 p.m. Tony Finau, Taylor Moore 1:27 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark 1:38 p.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 1:49 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler 2:00 p.m. Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

Featured Groups for Round 2

The second round of the BMW Championship will continue on Friday morning. Unlike other PGA Tour events, there will be no cut after the second round. Instead, players will be competing in all four rounds and a final cut will be made on Sunday afternoon when the tournament is over.

That means there is going to be nonstop action this weekend, as the best players will be competing to make it to the Tour Championship.

The first featured group on Saturday will include Viktor Hovland and Wyndham Clark at 11:10 a.m.ET. While the last group will feature two of the top four players on the FedEx Cup standings, Rory Mcilroy and Lucas Glover.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 2 and when they will tee off at Olympia Fields Country Club.

11:10 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

11:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

12:43 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

1:05 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

1:27 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

1:38 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 2, scroll down below.

Tee Times (ET) Groups 9:26 a.m. Cam Davis, Cameron Young 9:37 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole 9:48 a.m. Seamus Power, Lee Hodges 9:59 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy 10:10 a.m. Chris Kirk, Sam Burns 10:21 a.m. Correy Conners, Tyrrell Hatton 10:32 a.m. Jason Day, Collin Morikawa 10:43 a.m. S.H Kim, Tom Kim 10:54 a.m. Tony Finau, Taylor Moore 11:10 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark 11:21 a.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 11:32 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler 11:43 a.m. Harris English, Patrick Rodgers 11:54 a.m. J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd 12:05 p.m. Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick 12:16 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An 12:27 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose 12:43 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im 12:54 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka 1:05 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk 1:16 p.m. Russell Henley, Nick Taylor 1:27 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa 1:38 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover 1:49 p.m. Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood 2:00 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

BMW Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour is officially heading to Olympia Fields, Illinois for the 2023 BMW Championship.

The field will be tasked with some crazy weather conditions in Round 1. The weather forecast predicts rain and heavy winds on Thursday but the weather should turn around in time for the weekend.

The first round will be the toughest with rain and intense winds ranging up to 27 mph in the afternoon. However, the rest of the weekend is smooth sailing with calm winds and skies.

Check out the chart for the 2023 BMW Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 79 / 68 S 16 mph (26 mph) 70% W 14 mph (27 mph) 40% Friday 79 / 64 NW 6 mph (11 mph) 0% NW 4 mph (9 mph) 10% Saturday 84 / 68 SW 5 mph (9 mph) 0% S 4 mph (7 mph) 10% Sunday 84 / 70 S 6 mph (11 mph) 10% S 6 mph (11 mph) 10%

