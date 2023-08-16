Golf News and Rumors

BMW Championship History, Past Winners & Results

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
7 min read
BMW Championship History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 BMW Championship is set to tee off from Olympia Fields, Illinois on Thursday morning. This year, only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for a chance to advance to the Tour Championship.

BMW Championship History

The BMW Championship has been a part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs since converting from the Western Open in 2007.

Prior to 2023, the tournament hosted a field of 70 players but the format changed when the PGA Tour decided to add progressive cuts to the end of each postseason event.

The tournament had many sponsors over the years, including Advil, Motorola, and Sprint, before landing a long-term deal with BMW. The current sponsorship deal with BMW runs through the 2027 season.

Yet, despite the name change, the Western Golf Association still runs the tournament.

BMW Championship Past Winners & Results

With over 120 years of history, the BMW Championship has been one of the most historic tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

Some of the world’s best players have claimed the BMW Championship over the years, including Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and more.

Patrick Cantlay has won the tournament in back-to-back years, becoming the first player since Nick Price in 1994 to accomplish the feat.

Woods and Walter Hagen are tied for the most wins all-time with five apiece, followed by Billie Casper and Willie Anderson, who each won four times. Only Cantlay and Woods have won the event more than once since it was renamed the BMW Championship.

Here are the players with the most BMW Championship wins of all-time

Most BMW Championship Wins of All-Time

  1. Tiger Woods (5)
  2. Walter Hagen (5)
  3. Billy Casper (4)
  4. Willie Anderson (4)
  5. Tom Watson, Ralph Guldahl, MacDonald Smith & Jim Barnes (3)

For the complete BMW Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of

Victory

 Winner’s

Share ($)

 Golf Course
2023 TBD 3,600,000 Olympia Fields, IL

(North Course)
2022 Patrick Cantlay (2) −14 1 stroke 2,700,000 Wilmington, DE
2021 Patrick Cantlay −27 Playoff 1,710,000 Caves Valley, MD
2020 Jon Rahm −4 Playoff 1,710,000 Olympia Fields, IL

(North Course)
2019 Justin Thomas −25 3 strokes 1,665,000 Medinah, IL

(Course 3)
2018 Keegan Bradley −20 Playoff 1,620,000 Aronimink, PA
2017 Marc Leishman −23 5 strokes 1,575,000 Conway Farms, IL
2016 Dustin Johnson (2) −23 3 strokes 1,530,000 Crooked Stick, IN
2015 Jason Day −22 6 strokes 1,485,000 Conway Farms, IL
2014 Billy Horschel −14 2 strokes 1,440,000 Cherry Hills, CO
2013 Zach Johnson −16 2 strokes 1,440,000 Conway Farms, IL
2012 Rory McIlroy −20 2 strokes 1,440,000 Crooked Stick, IN
2011 Justin Rose −13 2 strokes 1,440,000 Cog Hill, IL
2010 Dustin Johnson −9 1 stroke 1,350,000 Cog Hill, IL
2009 Tiger Woods (5) −19 8 strokes 1,350,000 Cog Hill, IL
2008 Camilo Villegas −15 2 strokes 1,260,000 Bellerive, MO
2007 Tiger Woods (4) −22 2 strokes 1,260,000 Cog Hill, IL
2006 Trevor Immelman −13 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
2005 Jim Furyk −14 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
2004 Stephen Ames −10 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
2003 Tiger Woods (3) −21 5 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
Advil Western Open
2002 Jerry Kelly −19 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
2001 Scott Hoch −21 1 stroke Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
2000 Robert Allenby −14 Playoff Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
Motorola Western Open
1999 Tiger Woods (2) −15 3 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
1998 Joe Durant −17 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
1997 Tiger Woods −13 3 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
1996 Steve Stricker −18 8 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
1995 Billy Mayfair −9 1 stroke Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
1994 Nick Price (2) −11 1 stroke Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
Sprint Western Open
1993 Nick Price −19 5 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
Centel Western Open
1992 Ben Crenshaw −12 1 stroke Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
1991 Russ Cochran −13 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois
1990 Wayne Levi −13 4 strokes Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
Beatrice Western Open
1989 Mark McCumber (2) −13 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1988 Jim Benepe −10 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1987 D. A. Weibring −9 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
Western Open
1986 Tom Kite −2 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1985 Scott Verplank (a) −9 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1984 Tom Watson (3) −8 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1983 Mark McCumber −4 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1982 Tom Weiskopf −12 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1981 Ed Fiori −11 4 strokes Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1980 Scott Simpson −7 5 strokes Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1979 Larry Nelson −2 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1978 Andy Bean −6 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1977 Tom Watson (2) −5 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1976 Al Geiberger 4 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1975 Hale Irwin −1 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1974 Tom Watson 3 2 strokes Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois
1973 Billy Casper (4) −12 1 stroke Midlothian Midlothian, Illinois
1972 Jim Jamieson −13 6 strokes Sunset Ridge Northfield, Illinois
1971 Bruce Crampton −5 2 strokes Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois
1970 Hugh Royer Jr. −11 1 stroke Beverly Chicago, Illinois
1969 Billy Casper (3) −8 4 strokes Midlothian Midlothian, Illinois
1968 Jack Nicklaus (2) −11 3 strokes Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois
1967 Jack Nicklaus −10 2 strokes Beverly Chicago, Illinois
1966 Billy Casper (2) −1 3 strokes Medinah Medinah, Illinois
1965 Billy Casper −14 2 strokes Tam O’Shanter Niles, Illinois
1964 Chi-Chi Rodríguez −16 1 stroke Tam O’Shanter Niles, Illinois
1963 Arnold Palmer (2) −4 Playoff Beverly Chicago, Illinois
1962 Jacky Cupit −3 2 strokes Medinah Medinah, Illinois
1961 Arnold Palmer −13 2 strokes Blythefield Belmont, Michigan
1960 Stan Leonard −10 Playoff Western Redford, Michigan
1959 Mike Souchak −8 1 stroke Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
1958 Doug Sanders −13 1 stroke Red Run Royal Oak, Michigan
1957 Doug Ford −5 Playoff Plum Hollow Southfield, Michigan
1956 Mike Fetchick −4 Playoff Presidio San Francisco, California
1955 Cary Middlecoff −16 2 strokes Portland Portland, Oregon
1954 Lloyd Mangrum (2) −7 Playoff Kenwood Cincinnati, Ohio
1953 Dutch Harrison −2 4 strokes Bellerive Saint Louis, Missouri
1952 Lloyd Mangrum −6 8 strokes Westwood Saint Louis, Missouri
1951 Marty Furgol −10 1 stroke Davenport Pleasant Valley, Iowa
1950 Sam Snead (2) −2 1 stroke Brentwood Los Angeles, California
1949 Sam Snead −20 4 strokes Keller Saint Paul, Minnesota
1948 Ben Hogan (2) −7 Playoff Brookfield Clarence, New York
1947 Johnny Palmer −18 1 stroke Salt Lake City Salt Lake City, Utah
1946 Ben Hogan −17 4 strokes Sunset Saint Louis, Missouri
1943–1945: No tournament due to World War II
1942 Herman Barron −8 2 strokes Phoenix Phoenix, Arizona
1941 Ed Oliver −9 3 strokes Phoenix Phoenix, Arizona
1940 Jimmy Demaret 9 Playoff River Oaks Houston, Texas
1939 Byron Nelson −2 1 stroke Medinah Medinah, Illinois
1938 Ralph Guldahl (3) −5 7 strokes Westwood Saint Louis, Missouri
1937 Ralph Guldahl (2) E Playoff Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio
1936 Ralph Guldahl −10 3 strokes Davenport Pleasant Valley, Iowa
1935 Johnny Revolta 6 4 strokes South Bend South Bend, Indiana
1934 Harry Cooper −14 Playoff Country Club of Peoria Peoria Heights, Illinois
1933 Macdonald Smith (3) E 6 strokes Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois
1932 Walter Hagen (5) −1 1 stroke Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio
1931 Ed Dudley −4 4 strokes Miami Valley Dayton, Ohio
1930 Gene Sarazen −10 7 strokes Indianwood Lake Orion, Michigan
1929 Tommy Armour −7 8 strokes Ozaukee Mequon, Wisconsin
1928 Abe Espinosa 3 3 strokes North Shore Glenview, Illinois
1927 Walter Hagen (4) −1 4 strokes Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois
1926 Walter Hagen (3) −1 9 strokes Highland Indianapolis, Indiana
1925 Macdonald Smith (2) −7 6 strokes Youngstown Youngstown, Ohio
1924 Bill Mehlhorn 5 8 strokes Calumet Homewood, Illinois
1923 Jock Hutchison (2) −3 6 strokes Colonial Cordova, Tennessee
1922 Mike Brady 3 10 strokes Oakland Hills Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
1921 Walter Hagen (2) 3 5 strokes Oakwood Cleveland Heights, Ohio
1920 Jock Hutchison 4 1 stroke Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois
1919 Jim Barnes (3) 3 3 strokes Mayfield Lyndhurst, Ohio
1918: No tournament due to World War I
1917 Jim Barnes (2) −5 2 strokes Westmoreland Wilmette, Illinois
1916 Walter Hagen −2 1 stroke Blue Mound Milwaukee, Wisconsin
1915 Tom McNamara 4 2 strokes Glen Oak Glen Ellyn, Illinois
1914 Jim Barnes −3 1 stroke Interlachen Edina, Minnesota
1913 John McDermott −1 7 strokes Memphis Memphis, Tennessee
1912 Macdonald Smith 11 3 strokes Idlewild Flossmoor, Illinois
1911 Bobby Simpson (2) Kent Grand Rapids, Michigan
1910 Chick Evans (a) Beverly Chicago, Illinois
1909 Willie Anderson (4) 9 strokes Skokie Glencoe, Illinois
1908 Willie Anderson (3) 1 stroke Normandie Saint Louis, Missouri
1907 Bobby Simpson 2 strokes Hinsdale Clarendon Hills, Illinois
1906 Alex Smith (2) 3 strokes Homewood Flossmoor, Illinois
1905 Arthur Smith 2 strokes Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio
1904 Willie Anderson (2) 4 strokes Kent Grand Rapids, Michigan
1903 Alex Smith 2 strokes Milwaukee River Hills, Wisconsin
1902 Willie Anderson 5 strokes Euclid Cleveland Heights, Ohio
1901 Laurie Auchterlonie 2 strokes Midlthian Midlothian, Illinois
1900: No tournament
1899 Willie Smith Playoff Glen View Golf, Illinois

Golf Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
BMW Championship 2023 Sleeper Picks- JT Poston Among Best Longshot Bets

BMW Championship 2023 Sleeper Picks: JT Poston Among Best Longshot Bets

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  55min
Golf News and Rumors
Lucas Glover Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins & Wife
Lucas Glover Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins and Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
BMW Championship 2023 scorecard for Olympia Fields north course
BMW Championship 2023 Scorecard for Olympia Fields North Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
BMW Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
BMW Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Lucas Glover Season Earnings Have Jumped By 426% Since The Wyndham Championship
Lucas Glover Season Earnings Have Jumped By 426% Since The Wyndham Championship
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 14 2023
Golf News and Rumors
BMW Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 33 percent in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
BMW Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 33 percent in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 14 2023
Golf News and Rumors
FedEx Cup Standings: Who Is Playing In The BMW Championship?
FedEx Cup Standings: Who Is Playing In The BMW Championship?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top