BMW Championship History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 BMW Championship is set to tee off from Olympia Fields, Illinois on Thursday morning. This year, only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for a chance to advance to the Tour Championship.
BMW Championship History
The BMW Championship has been a part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs since converting from the Western Open in 2007.
Prior to 2023, the tournament hosted a field of 70 players but the format changed when the PGA Tour decided to add progressive cuts to the end of each postseason event.
The tournament had many sponsors over the years, including Advil, Motorola, and Sprint, before landing a long-term deal with BMW. The current sponsorship deal with BMW runs through the 2027 season.
Yet, despite the name change, the Western Golf Association still runs the tournament.
BMW Championship Past Winners & Results
With over 120 years of history, the BMW Championship has been one of the most historic tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.
Some of the world’s best players have claimed the BMW Championship over the years, including Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and more.
Patrick Cantlay has won the tournament in back-to-back years, becoming the first player since Nick Price in 1994 to accomplish the feat.
Woods and Walter Hagen are tied for the most wins all-time with five apiece, followed by Billie Casper and Willie Anderson, who each won four times. Only Cantlay and Woods have won the event more than once since it was renamed the BMW Championship.
Here are the players with the most BMW Championship wins of all-time
Most BMW Championship Wins of All-Time
- Tiger Woods (5)
- Walter Hagen (5)
- Billy Casper (4)
- Willie Anderson (4)
- Tom Watson, Ralph Guldahl, MacDonald Smith & Jim Barnes (3)
For the complete BMW Championship results, check out the chart below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
Victory
|Winner’s
Share ($)
|Golf Course
|2023
|TBD
|3,600,000
|Olympia Fields, IL
(North Course)
|2022
|Patrick Cantlay (2)
|−14
|1 stroke
|2,700,000
|Wilmington, DE
|2021
|Patrick Cantlay
|−27
|Playoff
|1,710,000
|Caves Valley, MD
|2020
|Jon Rahm
|−4
|Playoff
|1,710,000
|Olympia Fields, IL
(North Course)
|2019
|Justin Thomas
|−25
|3 strokes
|1,665,000
|Medinah, IL
(Course 3)
|2018
|Keegan Bradley
|−20
|Playoff
|1,620,000
|Aronimink, PA
|2017
|Marc Leishman
|−23
|5 strokes
|1,575,000
|Conway Farms, IL
|2016
|Dustin Johnson (2)
|−23
|3 strokes
|1,530,000
|Crooked Stick, IN
|2015
|Jason Day
|−22
|6 strokes
|1,485,000
|Conway Farms, IL
|2014
|Billy Horschel
|−14
|2 strokes
|1,440,000
|Cherry Hills, CO
|2013
|Zach Johnson
|−16
|2 strokes
|1,440,000
|Conway Farms, IL
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|−20
|2 strokes
|1,440,000
|Crooked Stick, IN
|2011
|Justin Rose
|−13
|2 strokes
|1,440,000
|Cog Hill, IL
|2010
|Dustin Johnson
|−9
|1 stroke
|1,350,000
|Cog Hill, IL
|2009
|Tiger Woods (5)
|−19
|8 strokes
|1,350,000
|Cog Hill, IL
|2008
|Camilo Villegas
|−15
|2 strokes
|1,260,000
|Bellerive, MO
|2007
|Tiger Woods (4)
|−22
|2 strokes
|1,260,000
|Cog Hill, IL
|2006
|Trevor Immelman
|−13
|2 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|2005
|Jim Furyk
|−14
|2 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|2004
|Stephen Ames
|−10
|2 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|2003
|Tiger Woods (3)
|−21
|5 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|Advil Western Open
|2002
|Jerry Kelly
|−19
|2 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|2001
|Scott Hoch
|−21
|1 stroke
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|2000
|Robert Allenby
|−14
|Playoff
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|Motorola Western Open
|1999
|Tiger Woods (2)
|−15
|3 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|1998
|Joe Durant
|−17
|2 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|−13
|3 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|1996
|Steve Stricker
|−18
|8 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|1995
|Billy Mayfair
|−9
|1 stroke
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|1994
|Nick Price (2)
|−11
|1 stroke
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|Sprint Western Open
|1993
|Nick Price
|−19
|5 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|Centel Western Open
|1992
|Ben Crenshaw
|−12
|1 stroke
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|1991
|Russ Cochran
|−13
|2 strokes
|Cog Hill
|Lemont, Illinois
|1990
|Wayne Levi
|−13
|4 strokes
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|Beatrice Western Open
|1989
|Mark McCumber (2)
|−13
|Playoff
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1988
|Jim Benepe
|−10
|1 stroke
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1987
|D. A. Weibring
|−9
|1 stroke
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|Western Open
|1986
|Tom Kite
|−2
|Playoff
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1985
|Scott Verplank (a)
|−9
|Playoff
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1984
|Tom Watson (3)
|−8
|Playoff
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1983
|Mark McCumber
|−4
|1 stroke
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1982
|Tom Weiskopf
|−12
|1 stroke
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1981
|Ed Fiori
|−11
|4 strokes
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1980
|Scott Simpson
|−7
|5 strokes
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1979
|Larry Nelson
|−2
|Playoff
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1978
|Andy Bean
|−6
|Playoff
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1977
|Tom Watson (2)
|−5
|1 stroke
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1976
|Al Geiberger
|4
|1 stroke
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1975
|Hale Irwin
|−1
|1 stroke
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1974
|Tom Watson
|3
|2 strokes
|Butler National
|Oak Brook, Illinois
|1973
|Billy Casper (4)
|−12
|1 stroke
|Midlothian
|Midlothian, Illinois
|1972
|Jim Jamieson
|−13
|6 strokes
|Sunset Ridge
|Northfield, Illinois
|1971
|Bruce Crampton
|−5
|2 strokes
|Olympia Fields
|Olympia Fields, Illinois
|1970
|Hugh Royer Jr.
|−11
|1 stroke
|Beverly
|Chicago, Illinois
|1969
|Billy Casper (3)
|−8
|4 strokes
|Midlothian
|Midlothian, Illinois
|1968
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|−11
|3 strokes
|Olympia Fields
|Olympia Fields, Illinois
|1967
|Jack Nicklaus
|−10
|2 strokes
|Beverly
|Chicago, Illinois
|1966
|Billy Casper (2)
|−1
|3 strokes
|Medinah
|Medinah, Illinois
|1965
|Billy Casper
|−14
|2 strokes
|Tam O’Shanter
|Niles, Illinois
|1964
|Chi-Chi Rodríguez
|−16
|1 stroke
|Tam O’Shanter
|Niles, Illinois
|1963
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|−4
|Playoff
|Beverly
|Chicago, Illinois
|1962
|Jacky Cupit
|−3
|2 strokes
|Medinah
|Medinah, Illinois
|1961
|Arnold Palmer
|−13
|2 strokes
|Blythefield
|Belmont, Michigan
|1960
|Stan Leonard
|−10
|Playoff
|Western
|Redford, Michigan
|1959
|Mike Souchak
|−8
|1 stroke
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|1958
|Doug Sanders
|−13
|1 stroke
|Red Run
|Royal Oak, Michigan
|1957
|Doug Ford
|−5
|Playoff
|Plum Hollow
|Southfield, Michigan
|1956
|Mike Fetchick
|−4
|Playoff
|Presidio
|San Francisco, California
|1955
|Cary Middlecoff
|−16
|2 strokes
|Portland
|Portland, Oregon
|1954
|Lloyd Mangrum (2)
|−7
|Playoff
|Kenwood
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|1953
|Dutch Harrison
|−2
|4 strokes
|Bellerive
|Saint Louis, Missouri
|1952
|Lloyd Mangrum
|−6
|8 strokes
|Westwood
|Saint Louis, Missouri
|1951
|Marty Furgol
|−10
|1 stroke
|Davenport
|Pleasant Valley, Iowa
|1950
|Sam Snead (2)
|−2
|1 stroke
|Brentwood
|Los Angeles, California
|1949
|Sam Snead
|−20
|4 strokes
|Keller
|Saint Paul, Minnesota
|1948
|Ben Hogan (2)
|−7
|Playoff
|Brookfield
|Clarence, New York
|1947
|Johnny Palmer
|−18
|1 stroke
|Salt Lake City
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|−17
|4 strokes
|Sunset
|Saint Louis, Missouri
|1943–1945: No tournament due to World War II
|1942
|Herman Barron
|−8
|2 strokes
|Phoenix
|Phoenix, Arizona
|1941
|Ed Oliver
|−9
|3 strokes
|Phoenix
|Phoenix, Arizona
|1940
|Jimmy Demaret
|9
|Playoff
|River Oaks
|Houston, Texas
|1939
|Byron Nelson
|−2
|1 stroke
|Medinah
|Medinah, Illinois
|1938
|Ralph Guldahl (3)
|−5
|7 strokes
|Westwood
|Saint Louis, Missouri
|1937
|Ralph Guldahl (2)
|E
|Playoff
|Canterbury
|Beachwood, Ohio
|1936
|Ralph Guldahl
|−10
|3 strokes
|Davenport
|Pleasant Valley, Iowa
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|6
|4 strokes
|South Bend
|South Bend, Indiana
|1934
|Harry Cooper
|−14
|Playoff
|Country Club of Peoria
|Peoria Heights, Illinois
|1933
|Macdonald Smith (3)
|E
|6 strokes
|Olympia Fields
|Olympia Fields, Illinois
|1932
|Walter Hagen (5)
|−1
|1 stroke
|Canterbury
|Beachwood, Ohio
|1931
|Ed Dudley
|−4
|4 strokes
|Miami Valley
|Dayton, Ohio
|1930
|Gene Sarazen
|−10
|7 strokes
|Indianwood
|Lake Orion, Michigan
|1929
|Tommy Armour
|−7
|8 strokes
|Ozaukee
|Mequon, Wisconsin
|1928
|Abe Espinosa
|3
|3 strokes
|North Shore
|Glenview, Illinois
|1927
|Walter Hagen (4)
|−1
|4 strokes
|Olympia Fields
|Olympia Fields, Illinois
|1926
|Walter Hagen (3)
|−1
|9 strokes
|Highland
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|1925
|Macdonald Smith (2)
|−7
|6 strokes
|Youngstown
|Youngstown, Ohio
|1924
|Bill Mehlhorn
|5
|8 strokes
|Calumet
|Homewood, Illinois
|1923
|Jock Hutchison (2)
|−3
|6 strokes
|Colonial
|Cordova, Tennessee
|1922
|Mike Brady
|3
|10 strokes
|Oakland Hills
|Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
|1921
|Walter Hagen (2)
|3
|5 strokes
|Oakwood
|Cleveland Heights, Ohio
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|4
|1 stroke
|Olympia Fields
|Olympia Fields, Illinois
|1919
|Jim Barnes (3)
|3
|3 strokes
|Mayfield
|Lyndhurst, Ohio
|1918: No tournament due to World War I
|1917
|Jim Barnes (2)
|−5
|2 strokes
|Westmoreland
|Wilmette, Illinois
|1916
|Walter Hagen
|−2
|1 stroke
|Blue Mound
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|1915
|Tom McNamara
|4
|2 strokes
|Glen Oak
|Glen Ellyn, Illinois
|1914
|Jim Barnes
|−3
|1 stroke
|Interlachen
|Edina, Minnesota
|1913
|John McDermott
|−1
|7 strokes
|Memphis
|Memphis, Tennessee
|1912
|Macdonald Smith
|11
|3 strokes
|Idlewild
|Flossmoor, Illinois
|1911
|Bobby Simpson (2)
|Kent
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|1910
|Chick Evans (a)
|Beverly
|Chicago, Illinois
|1909
|Willie Anderson (4)
|9 strokes
|Skokie
|Glencoe, Illinois
|1908
|Willie Anderson (3)
|1 stroke
|Normandie
|Saint Louis, Missouri
|1907
|Bobby Simpson
|2 strokes
|Hinsdale
|Clarendon Hills, Illinois
|1906
|Alex Smith (2)
|3 strokes
|Homewood
|Flossmoor, Illinois
|1905
|Arthur Smith
|2 strokes
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|1904
|Willie Anderson (2)
|4 strokes
|Kent
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|1903
|Alex Smith
|2 strokes
|Milwaukee
|River Hills, Wisconsin
|1902
|Willie Anderson
|5 strokes
|Euclid
|Cleveland Heights, Ohio
|1901
|Laurie Auchterlonie
|2 strokes
|Midlthian
|Midlothian, Illinois
|1900: No tournament
|1899
|Willie Smith
|Playoff
|Glen View
|Golf, Illinois
