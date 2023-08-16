BMW Championship History, Past Winners & Results

The 2023 BMW Championship is set to tee off from Olympia Fields, Illinois on Thursday morning. This year, only the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for a chance to advance to the Tour Championship.

BMW Championship History

The BMW Championship has been a part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs since converting from the Western Open in 2007.

Prior to 2023, the tournament hosted a field of 70 players but the format changed when the PGA Tour decided to add progressive cuts to the end of each postseason event.

The tournament had many sponsors over the years, including Advil, Motorola, and Sprint, before landing a long-term deal with BMW. The current sponsorship deal with BMW runs through the 2027 season.

Yet, despite the name change, the Western Golf Association still runs the tournament.

BMW Championship Past Winners & Results

With over 120 years of history, the BMW Championship has been one of the most historic tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

Some of the world’s best players have claimed the BMW Championship over the years, including Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and more.

Patrick Cantlay has won the tournament in back-to-back years, becoming the first player since Nick Price in 1994 to accomplish the feat.

Woods and Walter Hagen are tied for the most wins all-time with five apiece, followed by Billie Casper and Willie Anderson, who each won four times. Only Cantlay and Woods have won the event more than once since it was renamed the BMW Championship.

Here are the players with the most BMW Championship wins of all-time

Most BMW Championship Wins of All-Time

Tiger Woods (5) Walter Hagen (5) Billy Casper (4) Willie Anderson (4) Tom Watson, Ralph Guldahl, MacDonald Smith & Jim Barnes (3)

For the complete BMW Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of Victory Winner’s Share ($) Golf Course 2023 TBD 3,600,000 Olympia Fields, IL (North Course) 2022 Patrick Cantlay (2) −14 1 stroke 2,700,000 Wilmington, DE 2021 Patrick Cantlay −27 Playoff 1,710,000 Caves Valley, MD 2020 Jon Rahm −4 Playoff 1,710,000 Olympia Fields, IL (North Course) 2019 Justin Thomas −25 3 strokes 1,665,000 Medinah, IL (Course 3) 2018 Keegan Bradley −20 Playoff 1,620,000 Aronimink, PA 2017 Marc Leishman −23 5 strokes 1,575,000 Conway Farms, IL 2016 Dustin Johnson (2) −23 3 strokes 1,530,000 Crooked Stick, IN 2015 Jason Day −22 6 strokes 1,485,000 Conway Farms, IL 2014 Billy Horschel −14 2 strokes 1,440,000 Cherry Hills, CO 2013 Zach Johnson −16 2 strokes 1,440,000 Conway Farms, IL 2012 Rory McIlroy −20 2 strokes 1,440,000 Crooked Stick, IN 2011 Justin Rose −13 2 strokes 1,440,000 Cog Hill, IL 2010 Dustin Johnson −9 1 stroke 1,350,000 Cog Hill, IL 2009 Tiger Woods (5) −19 8 strokes 1,350,000 Cog Hill, IL 2008 Camilo Villegas −15 2 strokes 1,260,000 Bellerive, MO 2007 Tiger Woods (4) −22 2 strokes 1,260,000 Cog Hill, IL 2006 Trevor Immelman −13 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 2005 Jim Furyk −14 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 2004 Stephen Ames −10 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 2003 Tiger Woods (3) −21 5 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois Advil Western Open 2002 Jerry Kelly −19 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 2001 Scott Hoch −21 1 stroke Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 2000 Robert Allenby −14 Playoff Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois Motorola Western Open 1999 Tiger Woods (2) −15 3 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 1998 Joe Durant −17 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 1997 Tiger Woods −13 3 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 1996 Steve Stricker −18 8 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 1995 Billy Mayfair −9 1 stroke Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 1994 Nick Price (2) −11 1 stroke Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois Sprint Western Open 1993 Nick Price −19 5 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois Centel Western Open 1992 Ben Crenshaw −12 1 stroke Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 1991 Russ Cochran −13 2 strokes Cog Hill Lemont, Illinois 1990 Wayne Levi −13 4 strokes Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois Beatrice Western Open 1989 Mark McCumber (2) −13 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1988 Jim Benepe −10 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1987 D. A. Weibring −9 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois Western Open 1986 Tom Kite −2 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1985 Scott Verplank (a) −9 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1984 Tom Watson (3) −8 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1983 Mark McCumber −4 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1982 Tom Weiskopf −12 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1981 Ed Fiori −11 4 strokes Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1980 Scott Simpson −7 5 strokes Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1979 Larry Nelson −2 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1978 Andy Bean −6 Playoff Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1977 Tom Watson (2) −5 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1976 Al Geiberger 4 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1975 Hale Irwin −1 1 stroke Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1974 Tom Watson 3 2 strokes Butler National Oak Brook, Illinois 1973 Billy Casper (4) −12 1 stroke Midlothian Midlothian, Illinois 1972 Jim Jamieson −13 6 strokes Sunset Ridge Northfield, Illinois 1971 Bruce Crampton −5 2 strokes Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois 1970 Hugh Royer Jr. −11 1 stroke Beverly Chicago, Illinois 1969 Billy Casper (3) −8 4 strokes Midlothian Midlothian, Illinois 1968 Jack Nicklaus (2) −11 3 strokes Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois 1967 Jack Nicklaus −10 2 strokes Beverly Chicago, Illinois 1966 Billy Casper (2) −1 3 strokes Medinah Medinah, Illinois 1965 Billy Casper −14 2 strokes Tam O’Shanter Niles, Illinois 1964 Chi-Chi Rodríguez −16 1 stroke Tam O’Shanter Niles, Illinois 1963 Arnold Palmer (2) −4 Playoff Beverly Chicago, Illinois 1962 Jacky Cupit −3 2 strokes Medinah Medinah, Illinois 1961 Arnold Palmer −13 2 strokes Blythefield Belmont, Michigan 1960 Stan Leonard −10 Playoff Western Redford, Michigan 1959 Mike Souchak −8 1 stroke Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 1958 Doug Sanders −13 1 stroke Red Run Royal Oak, Michigan 1957 Doug Ford −5 Playoff Plum Hollow Southfield, Michigan 1956 Mike Fetchick −4 Playoff Presidio San Francisco, California 1955 Cary Middlecoff −16 2 strokes Portland Portland, Oregon 1954 Lloyd Mangrum (2) −7 Playoff Kenwood Cincinnati, Ohio 1953 Dutch Harrison −2 4 strokes Bellerive Saint Louis, Missouri 1952 Lloyd Mangrum −6 8 strokes Westwood Saint Louis, Missouri 1951 Marty Furgol −10 1 stroke Davenport Pleasant Valley, Iowa 1950 Sam Snead (2) −2 1 stroke Brentwood Los Angeles, California 1949 Sam Snead −20 4 strokes Keller Saint Paul, Minnesota 1948 Ben Hogan (2) −7 Playoff Brookfield Clarence, New York 1947 Johnny Palmer −18 1 stroke Salt Lake City Salt Lake City, Utah 1946 Ben Hogan −17 4 strokes Sunset Saint Louis, Missouri 1943–1945: No tournament due to World War II 1942 Herman Barron −8 2 strokes Phoenix Phoenix, Arizona 1941 Ed Oliver −9 3 strokes Phoenix Phoenix, Arizona 1940 Jimmy Demaret 9 Playoff River Oaks Houston, Texas 1939 Byron Nelson −2 1 stroke Medinah Medinah, Illinois 1938 Ralph Guldahl (3) −5 7 strokes Westwood Saint Louis, Missouri 1937 Ralph Guldahl (2) E Playoff Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio 1936 Ralph Guldahl −10 3 strokes Davenport Pleasant Valley, Iowa 1935 Johnny Revolta 6 4 strokes South Bend South Bend, Indiana 1934 Harry Cooper −14 Playoff Country Club of Peoria Peoria Heights, Illinois 1933 Macdonald Smith (3) E 6 strokes Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois 1932 Walter Hagen (5) −1 1 stroke Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio 1931 Ed Dudley −4 4 strokes Miami Valley Dayton, Ohio 1930 Gene Sarazen −10 7 strokes Indianwood Lake Orion, Michigan 1929 Tommy Armour −7 8 strokes Ozaukee Mequon, Wisconsin 1928 Abe Espinosa 3 3 strokes North Shore Glenview, Illinois 1927 Walter Hagen (4) −1 4 strokes Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois 1926 Walter Hagen (3) −1 9 strokes Highland Indianapolis, Indiana 1925 Macdonald Smith (2) −7 6 strokes Youngstown Youngstown, Ohio 1924 Bill Mehlhorn 5 8 strokes Calumet Homewood, Illinois 1923 Jock Hutchison (2) −3 6 strokes Colonial Cordova, Tennessee 1922 Mike Brady 3 10 strokes Oakland Hills Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 1921 Walter Hagen (2) 3 5 strokes Oakwood Cleveland Heights, Ohio 1920 Jock Hutchison 4 1 stroke Olympia Fields Olympia Fields, Illinois 1919 Jim Barnes (3) 3 3 strokes Mayfield Lyndhurst, Ohio 1918: No tournament due to World War I 1917 Jim Barnes (2) −5 2 strokes Westmoreland Wilmette, Illinois 1916 Walter Hagen −2 1 stroke Blue Mound Milwaukee, Wisconsin 1915 Tom McNamara 4 2 strokes Glen Oak Glen Ellyn, Illinois 1914 Jim Barnes −3 1 stroke Interlachen Edina, Minnesota 1913 John McDermott −1 7 strokes Memphis Memphis, Tennessee 1912 Macdonald Smith 11 3 strokes Idlewild Flossmoor, Illinois 1911 Bobby Simpson (2) Kent Grand Rapids, Michigan 1910 Chick Evans (a) Beverly Chicago, Illinois 1909 Willie Anderson (4) 9 strokes Skokie Glencoe, Illinois 1908 Willie Anderson (3) 1 stroke Normandie Saint Louis, Missouri 1907 Bobby Simpson 2 strokes Hinsdale Clarendon Hills, Illinois 1906 Alex Smith (2) 3 strokes Homewood Flossmoor, Illinois 1905 Arthur Smith 2 strokes Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio 1904 Willie Anderson (2) 4 strokes Kent Grand Rapids, Michigan 1903 Alex Smith 2 strokes Milwaukee River Hills, Wisconsin 1902 Willie Anderson 5 strokes Euclid Cleveland Heights, Ohio 1901 Laurie Auchterlonie 2 strokes Midlthian Midlothian, Illinois 1900: No tournament 1899 Willie Smith Playoff Glen View Golf, Illinois

