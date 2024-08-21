Bo Nix Drawing High Praise

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, had another solid outing in his first NFL start against the Green Bay Packers. Granted, the Packers did not play any starters. However, the numbers and the tape are painting a promising picture for the Broncos. Nix made the most of his minutes as he was 8-9 for 80 yards and a passing touchdown. He would have had two passing touchdowns, but one was called back as an illegal forward pass in the first quarter. Still, the awareness, poise, and ability to command an offense seems to be there so far with Nix. Even high-profile media members are starting to take notice of Bo Nix and the new-look Denver Broncos.

Bo Nix Continues to Impress as Denver’s Preseason Continues

One media member who had major praise for Nix is Colin Cowherd. Cowherd went as far to say that the former Oregon Duck could be the best quarterback from this year’s class.

“Hot take, Bo Nix is the best quarterback this year out of the crop,” Cowherd said. “Here’s a take, Bo Nix got a better arm than I think people think. I think he’s more cut and athletic than people think,” Cowherd also said.

This may be a little bit of a stretch considering Caleb Williams was selected first overall by the Chicago Bears and has looked solid in his own right this preseason. However, Broncos Country has to be excited about what they have seen from Nix so far. Especially if the major sports media is starting to talk about how great Nix has looked with Denver.

Can the Broncos be the Surprise Team of the NFL This Year?

Some peers think the Denver Broncos could be this year’s Houston Texans. That could be a stretch though. For context, the Texans were the surprise of last season as second overall pick, C.J. Stroud, led them to an unexpected playoff birth and was the best quarterback of his class. If Bo Nix “hits,” to quote Colin Cowherd, Denver could be that team this season. However, that is still a big “if.” Per FanDuel, Denver currently has odds of +2,000 odds to win the AFC West. It is the Kansas City Chiefs’ division to lose, but if Nix is the real deal, the Broncos could suddenly be a sleeper team in the entire NFL this year. The odds are still not in Denver’s favor. However, if the Texans are indication from last season, it is that sometimes a new quarterback is all that is needed to turn around a team’s fortunes.