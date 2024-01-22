Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, a notable alumnus of Ohio State University, has recently made a landmark contribution to “THE Foundation,” an NIL collective supporting the university’s athletes. Stroud’s gesture marks a significant moment in the history of the collective as he becomes the first former student-athlete to extend such support.

Stroud Makes Platinum Donation to THE Foundation

THE Foundation, integral to Ohio State’s athletic community, announced this generous act on Monday. During his impressive career as the starting quarterback at Ohio State, Stroud amassed a remarkable 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns. His on-field achievements translated into considerable NIL value, estimated at $2.9 million upon entering the NFL draft, according to On3.

ANNOUNCEMENT🚨Proud that CJ Stroud is our first former student athlete partner to become a major donor and “pay it forward” as he paves the way for those to come next. Thanks so much for your support of THE Foundation CJ. You are truly a Buckeye for life! https://t.co/htkLB83pbF pic.twitter.com/5LQF12LjMx — THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) January 22, 2024

Expressing their gratitude, THE Foundation shared on Twitter: “ANNOUNCEMENT🚨Proud that CJ Stroud is our first former student athlete partner to become a major donor and ‘pay it forward’ as he paves the way for those to come next. Thanks so much for your support of THE Foundation CJ. You are truly a Buckeye for life! http://THEFoundationOhio.com”

What Are NIL Collectives?

THE Foundation, co-founded by former Buckeye quarterback Cardale Jones and real estate developer Brian Schottenstein, was established to harness the potential of NIL opportunities for Ohio State athletes while also supporting charitable initiatives. Their vision has created a unique platform that not only benefits student-athletes but also strengthens the bond within the Ohio State community.

NIL collectives like THE Foundation play a crucial role in today’s collegiate sports landscape. They help in managing and distributing funds derived from athletes’ name, image, and likeness opportunities. These collectives work to ensure that student-athletes are fairly compensated for the use of their personal brand, a relatively new yet vital aspect of collegiate athletics.

Stroud’s donation situates him within the elite circle of THE Foundation’s Official Founders Club Platinum Donors, signifying a donation between $50,000 and $100,000. Beyond its monetary value, this donation seems to show Stroud’s enduring connection with Ohio State and his desire to support the next generation of athletes.