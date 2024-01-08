Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers wasted no time in helping the Washington Commanders in their search for a new head coach. According to NFL insider Jordan Shultz, Myers has already reached out to agent Don Yee about the possibility of luring Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to Washington.

Could Jim Harbaugh be the next coach of the Washington Commanders?

Harbaugh Has Had Success In College & The NFL

Harbaugh is one of the few coaches who have had success at both the college and pro level.

Upon being hired by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, he immediately turned the franchise into a Super Bowl contender. The 49ers finished 13-3 in 2011 on their way to their first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1997.

In four years, San Francisco went 44-19-1 under Harbaugh and made the NFC Championship Game three times. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 but lost to his brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens before getting fired following an 8-8 season in 2014.

Michigan took advantage of the situation by hiring Harbaugh to lead his alma mater back to national prominence in 2015. Since then, Harbaugh has helped lead Michigan to three consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff and has the Wolverines on the brink of the first national championship since 1997. He has also beat Big Ten rival Ohio State three straight times.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan owns an impressive 88-25 overall record but just a 2-6 record in bowl games, and prior to this season, the Wolverines were 0-2 under the current playoff format. His tenure in Ann Arbor has also been shrouded in controversy. Most recently, Michigan has been under the microscope for sign-stealing and other recruiting violations.

Harbaugh has also been one of the main advocates for paying student-athletes to perform at the college level. Prior to the CFP National Championship, Harbaugh said that NIL money is not enough for most students and suggested that the NCAA should cut in all student-athletes in on a revenue-sharing deal.

Chargers, Raiders Also Interested In Hiring Harbaugh

Harbaugh has attracted plenty of attention from the NFL during Michigan’s run to the national title. Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders have expressed interest in hiring the Michigan head coach.

Washington has the No. 2 overall pick in what is expected to be one of the best quarterback draft classes in recent memory. However, Myers will have to sell Harbaugh on the idea that Commanders’ owner Josh Harris will put the team in a position to compete.

Earlier this month, Schultz reported that there was “mutual interest” between Harbaugh and the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Chargers could be the most alluring job for Harbaugh, thanks to the presence of All-Pro caliber quarterback Justin Herbert.