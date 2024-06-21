Boston Celebrates Celtics’ 18th Banner With Epic Championship Parade

Boston’s iconic duck boats were back in action as the city celebrated the Celtics’ 18th NBA championship on Friday. The Celtics clinched their first title since 2008 and only their second since 1986 by defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. As he and his teammates paraded through Boston, Jaylen Brown, named Finals MVP, kept the trophy close by.

Boston in Celebration Mode Once Again

The celebrations began at TD Garden, where the players gathered before joining the fans outside. At 38 years old, Veteran Al Horford earned his first championship ring and marked the occasion with a cowboy hat and a “drunk Tom Brady” t-shirt, a playful nod to the former New England Patriots quarterback, who approved.

The festive attire didn’t stop with Horford. Many players and staff embraced the celebratory spirit with creative outfits, each adding their unique flair to the joyous event. Fans lined the streets, cheering on their champions as the duck boats made their way through the city’s heart, creating unforgettable memories of Boston’s latest triumph in sports.

Which champ is rocking the best parade fit? (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/NboToVSNia — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 21, 2024

The championship parade lasted about 90 minutes and started at TD Garden. It turned first onto Causeway Street in front of the arena, passed City Hall, through Boston Common, down Boylston Street, and ended at the Hynes Convention Center. Fans lined the streets, cheering and celebrating with the team as the duck boats entered the city.

The celebrations began in the locker room on Monday night, where the team sprayed Champagne and posed for pictures with the trophy. The Celtics flew to Miami for a private party following the initial festivities. When they returned on Wednesday, coach Joe Mazzulla continued the celebration by taking the trophy to the people. He allowed fans to see and, in some cases, touch the trophy as he carried it through Boston’s famed North End, creating a special moment for the community and solidifying the team’s connection with its dedicated supporters.

Can the Celtics Repeat?

The championship trophy was on full display for all to see. The Celtics also unveiled their 18th championship banner at the parade. Throughout the season, the Celtics emphasized their team-first mantra, breaking every huddle with the word “Together,” a principle championed by coach Joe Mazzulla.

Dude, this may have been the most surreal experience of my life. I’m so grateful to have been able to go to the parade for Banner 18.☘️☘️ #Celtics #CelticsParade #Banner18 pic.twitter.com/GBPcD439k5 — Cam Lewis (@cam17lewis) June 21, 2024

This parade was not just a celebration of their collective effort but also the culmination of a journey that stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum began when they were each drafted third overall—Brown in 2016 and Tatum in 2017. The duo endured four conference finals and one NBA Finals—a loss to the Golden State Warriors in 2022—before finally achieving the ultimate success. Brown, who earned Finals MVP honors, shared the accolade with his “partner in crime,” Tatum, showcasing their camaraderie and perseverance.

Boston had waited nearly two decades for this moment, but the Celtics are now well-positioned to pursue back-to-back championships, a feat last accomplished by the Warriors in 2018. All five starters—Tatum, Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis—are under contract for the next season. The team has already secured long-term extensions with Brown, Holiday, and Porzingis, and similar deals are anticipated for Tatum and White this summer. This roster stability ensures that the Celtics remain strong contenders for another championship run.