NBA News and Rumors

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka following alleged affair

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Ime Udoka
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Boston Celtics have suspended their head coach Ime Udoka for the season today, following an alleged affair with a female staff member within the club.

Udoka released a statement today apologising to his players, fans and family after it was confirmed that the Celtic’s head coach had an affair with a staff member. Read below for the head coach’s full statement.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA finals last season in his first term in charge over the Boston side, and although they fell at the final hurdle to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the season was considered a successful one for Udoka and his side.

The Celtic’s released their own statement following the actions of their coach, saying that the 45 -year-old has been suspended following ‘violations of team policies’ which comes off the back of an Athletic report concerning the Celtics coach’s alleged involvement in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.

Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 record last season, with his side enjoying a remarkable 26-6 run towards the end of the season to make the playoffs. The side then continued their good run of form into the playoffs, as they made light work of Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami on the way to the NBA Finals, where they eventually lost out to the Golden State Warriors 4-2.

Celtics and Udoka’s assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is now set to take over as interim head coach ahead of the new season until a new head coach can be found.

Looking for some Basketball action? Check out the best NBA betting sites.

 

Topics  
Celtics NBA News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Finals-Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t sure if Greece is ready for a medal

Author image Jon Conahan  •  Aug 10 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Austin Reaves is first undrafted NBA rookie to set this record
Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green speak on Austin Reaves’ nickname
Author image Jon Conahan  •  Aug 5 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Celtics sign forward Bruno Caboclo to training camp deal
Celtics sign forward Bruno Caboclo to training camp deal
Author image James Foglio  •  Aug 1 2022
NBA News and Rumors
BILL RUSSELL
NBA stars show love to Bill Russell after sad passing
Author image Jon Conahan  •  Aug 1 2022
NBA News and Rumors
LeBron James, LRMR Ventures invest $30M in Canyon Bicycles
LeBron James, LRMR Ventures invest $30M in Canyon Bicycles
Author image James Foglio  •  Jul 29 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Ayesha and Steph Curry buy $2.1 million home in Central Florida
Ayesha and Steph Curry buy $2.1 million home in Central Florida
Author image James Foglio  •  Jul 27 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Celtics Jayson Tatum on Durant trade: "I love the guys that we got."
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Durant trade: “I love the guys that we got.”
Author image James Foglio  •  Jul 27 2022
More News
Arrow to top