Braves become third MLB team to hit 300 home runs in a season

The Atlanta Braves became the third team in Major League Baseball history on Tuesday to hit 300 home runs in a season. They accomplished that feat in a 7-6 win over the Chicago Cubs. Braves left fielder Kevin Pillar of West Hills, California hit the 300th home run for the Braves this season to lead off the sixth inning to put the Braves on the scoreboard. At the time, Atlanta was trailing Chicago 6-1. Then in the seventh inning, Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela hit the 301st home run by a Braves player this season to pull Atlanta to within one run at the time. It was truly an impressive comeback for the Braves as they outscored the Cubs 7-0 in the last three and a half innings, after being outscored 6-0 by Chicago after the first five innings.

Who are the other two teams with 300 home runs?

The Minnesota Twins have the Major League Baseball record of 307 home runs from the 2019 season. The New York Yankees are second with 306 home runs, also from the 2019 season. Neither the Twins or Yankees represented the American League in the 2019 World Series. The Astros represented the junior circuit, and lost in seven games to the Washington Nationals.

Who leads the Braves in home runs in 2023?

Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia has had a fine season as he leads Atlanta with 53 home runs. In fact, he leads all of Major League Baseball in home runs. Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are tied for second place with 45 home runs.

Braves win their 101st game

With the win, the Braves improved to a record of 101 wins and 56 losses on the season, and have the best record in Major League Baseball. Atlanta won its 100th game of the year on Sunday when they beat the Washington Nationals 8-5.