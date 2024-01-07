MLB News and Rumors

Braves sign infielder Luis Guillorme

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The Atlanta Braves signed infielder Luis Guillorme of Caracas, Venezuela to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million according to Rogers Sportsnet on Friday. The Braves will be the second Major League Baseball team Guillorme has played for as he played the last six seasons pitching for the New York Mets.

2023 MLB Statistics

Guillorme batted .224 with one home run and nine runs batted in during the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. During 54 games, 107 at bats, and 120 plate appearances, he scored 12 runs and had 24 hits, six doubles, one triple, 10 walks, 35 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, and one sacrifice fly, to go along with an on base percentage of .288, and a slugging percentage of .327.

Guillorme recorded his triple in a 4-2 Mets win over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 24. Guillorme’s home run was in a 5-3 Mets loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on June 17. Guillorme’s sacrifice bunts were in a 7-5 Mets win over the San Diego Padres on July 7, and in a 5-4 Mets win over the Boston Red Sox on July 21. Guillorme’s sacrifice fly came in a 5-1 Mets win over the Chicago White Sox on July 19.

Versatile

One asset Guillorme brings to the Mets is his versatility. He can play second base, third base, and shortstop. Guillorme has played 147 games at second base, 86 games at third base, and 46 games at shortstop. He has a career fielding percentage of .981. Guillorme was initially drafted in the 10th round, 296th overall, in the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft out of Coral Springs Charter School in Florida by the Mets. By signing with the Atlanta Braves, he stays in the National League East Division.

Plays for Spain Internationally

Prior to playing at the Major League level, Guillorme won a silver medal for Spain at the 2016 European Baseball Championships in Hoofddorp, Netherlands. Spain lost the gold medal game to the Netherlands by a score of 3-2 in an exciting contest that went into 10 innings to determine a champion.

 

 

Topics  
Braves MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

