Braves sign relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez

Jeremy Freeborn
The Atlanta Braves attempted to improve their starting pitching on Monday with the signing of Reynaldo Lopez of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic according to Rogers Sportsnet. The terms of the contract are three years, and $30 million. The Braves are the fifth Major League team Lopez has played for following the Washington Nationals (2016), the Chicago White Sox (2017 to 2023), the Los Angeles Angels (2023), and Cleveland Guardians (2023).

Three teams in 2023

Lopez began the 2023 Major League Baseball season with the White Sox. He was then traded from the White Sox to the Angels with starting pitcher Lucas Giolito for two minor leaguers on July 26. The players who went to Chicago without major league experience were starting pitcher Ky Bush of Ogden, Utah and catcher Edgar Quero of Cienfuegos, Cuba. Giolito was then selected off waivers by the Guardians from the Angels on August 31, before being granted free agency on November 2.

2023 MLB Statistics

Lopez pitched 68 games in 2023, and had a record of three wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 3.27. In 66 innings pitched, he has given up 50 hits, 24 earned runs, eight home runs and 34 walks, to go along with 83 strikeouts, 22 holds, six saves and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.27. The six saves were the first six saves of his Major League Baseball career. Four saves were with the White Sox and two saves were with the Angels.

Better as a Reliever

It definitely appears that Lopez is a better relief pitcher than a starting pitcher. Earlier in his career in 2019, Lopez lost 15 games in a season with the White Sox in 2019. He also led Major League Baseball that season in earned runs (110), and had a poor earned run average of 5.39. After having an even worse earned run average of 6.39 in 2020, Lopez was moved to the bullpen for the 2021 season.

Braves MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
