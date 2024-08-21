Braves sign third baseman Gio Urshela

The Atlanta Braves have signed third baseman Gio Urshela of Cartagena, Colombia to a contract according to Nick Deeds of mlbtraderumors.com. The signing comes after Urshela was released by the Detroit Tigers on August 18 and the Braves announced that their everyday third baseman Austin Riley of Memphis, Tennessee would be out six to eight weeks with a broken right hand.

Who has Urshela played with before?

Urshela is joining his seventh Major League Baseball team. He has previously played with the Cleveland Indians in 2015 and 2017, the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, the New York Yankees from 2019 to 2021, the Minnesota Twins in 2022, the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, and the Detroit Tigers in 2024.

MLB Statistics with the Tigers in 2024

Urshela batted .243 with five home runs and 37 runs batted in. During 92 games, 300 at bats, and 325 plate appearances, he scored 25 runs and had 73 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, 19 walks, 100 total bases, and five sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .286, and a slugging percentage of .333. Urshela’s triple came in a 9-8 Tigers loss to the Cleveland Guardians on July 9. In this particular game, Urshela had a single and a home run.

How did Austin Riley get hurt?

Riley was hit by a pitch in the top of the first inning on Sunday in a 3-1 Braves win over the Los Angeles Angels. The pitch came from Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Riley was then replaced by Luke Williams of Park Ridge, Illinois.

Austin Riley in 2024

Riley is batting .256 with 19 home runs and 56 runs batted in. During 110 games, 425 at bats, and 469 plate appearances, he has scored 63 runs and had 109 hits, 26 doubles, two triples, 196 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .461.

In the final playoff spot

The Braves have a record of 66 wins and 58 losses. They lead the New York Mets by a game and a half and the San Francisco Giants by three and a half games for the final playoff spot in the National League.