Braves superstar Ronald Acuna becomes first 40/60 man

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela became the first Major League Baseball player to hit 40 home runs and steal 60 bases in a season. He achieved the historical feat on Friday in a 9-6 Atlanta Braves win over the Washington Nationals.

When did Acuna Jr. make history?

Acuna Jr. made history in the first inning to lead off the game. He hit a solo shot off Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin of Clay, New York. It was one of two extra base hits in the game, as he also had a double in the third inning.

Acuna Jr.’s 2023 Major League Baseball Statistics

Acuna Jr. is batting .337 with 40 home runs and 101 runs batted in. During 152 games, 710 plate appearances, and 621 at bats, he has scored 143 runs and had 209 hits, 34 doubles, four triples, 68 stolen bases, 78 walks, 371 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .415 and a slugging percentage of .597. Acuna Jr. leads the Major Leagues in runs, hits, stolen bases, on base percentage and total bases.

Other Braves All-Star

It has also been a standout year for Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta. This past week, Olson set the Braves franchise record for most home runs in a season with 52. He accomplished the feat in an 11-5 Braves loss to the Miami Marlins on September 16. Olson then hit his 53rd home run on Thursday in a 10-3 Braves win over the Washington Nationals. He leads Major League Baseball with 53 home runs and 132 runs batted in, and the National League with a .605 slugging percentage. Andruw Jones of Willemstad, Curacao had the previous Braves record for home runs as he had 51 in 2005.

Best Team in Baseball

The Braves are at 99 wins and 55 losses. They have a commanding 14 game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. The Baltimore Orioles have the second best record at 95 wins and 59 losses.

 

Braves MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

