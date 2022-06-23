NBA News and Rumors

BREAKING: Orlando Magic Will Pick Jabari Smith No. 1 Overall in NBA Draft 2022

Gia Nguyen
Orlando Magic Will Pick Jabari Smith No. 1 Overall in NBA Draft 2022

The 2022 NBA Draft is still a day away but the Orlando Magic have apparently already made their selection after promising to take Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. with the number 1 overall pick. Below, we’ll go over Orlando’s plans to pick Jabari Smith Jr. No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, along with his odds to be the number 1 pick at the best online sportsbooks.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will welcome the next generation of basketball stars to the league on Thursday. The 2022 NBA Draft will be live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where the league’s top prospects will gather to hear their names called and begin their NBA journeys.

After drawing comparisons to the likes of Chris Bosh and Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. According to sources, the Orlando Magic have promised to make the Auburn freshman the number 1 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

We’ll analyze Jabari Smith Jr.’s odds to be the number 1 overall pick and how he fits on the Magic roster below.

1. Orlando Magic to Make Jabari Smith Number 1 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

NBA Prospects NBA Draft Odds Play
Jabari Smith Jr -185 BetOnline logo
Chet Holmgren +160 BetOnline logo
Paolo Banchero +500 BetOnline logo

The Orlando Magic enter the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 1 pick.

After making deals for Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr., it wouldn’t make sense for Orlando to draft a big man in this spot. While Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are both excellent players, Jabari Smith Jr. is a generational talent that should end up being a perfect fit in Orlando.

The Magic have a ton of length on the wings and should get Jonathan Isaac back from injury eventually, but they still lack a go-to scorer on offense.

A shotmaker with excellent range, Smith Jr. should be able to fill that role from Day 1 and grow into a star alongside an already talented roster.

Not only does Smith Jr. have a well-rounded offensive game, but he should also be able to affect the game on the defensive end as well. He has the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions, which should make him a good fit in a versatile Orlando lineup and a lock to be the number 1 pick

With -185 odds, Smith Jr. is the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick in the NBA Draft at the top online sportsbooks. While the Magic have already promised to pick Smith with the number 1 pick, basketball fans can still cash in on Jabari Smith odds for the NBA Draft at the best offshore sportsbooks.

NBA News and Rumors

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
