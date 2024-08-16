MLB News and Rumors

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich out for the season with back surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich of Thousand Oaks, California is out for the rest of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season with back surgery according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. Yelich has not played for the Brewers since he was removed in the eighth inning in a 1-0 Brewers win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 23.

Christian Yelich in 2024

This season, Yelich was a National League All-Star for the third time after being honoured in 2018 and 2019. He batted .315 with 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in. During 73 games and 315 plate appearances, and 270 at bats, Yelich scored 44 runs, and had 85 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, 21 stolen bases, 40 walks, 136 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .406, and a slugging percentage of .504.

Yelich’s sacrifice fly came in a 5-4 Brewers win over the Detroit Tigers on June 8. His sacrifice bunt came in an 8-4 Brewers win over the Minnesota Twins on July 20.

Five Hit and Five RBI game

Yelich had a notable game on May 31 in a 12-5 Brewers win over the lowly Chicago White Sox. In six at bats, Yelich had five hits (three singles and two doubles), and scored one run with one stolen base.

Yelich is one of 10 players in Major League Baseball this season with five hits in a game. The other nine are Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jose Miranda and Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres, Andy Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles, Logan O’Hoppe of the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leading the NL Central

Despite the recent loss of Yelich, the Brewers comfortably lead the National League Central with a record of 69 wins and 52 losses. They have a nine game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

