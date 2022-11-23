Brewers trade outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Angels

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe of Crystal Springs, Mississippi to the Los Angeles Angels for pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor-league pitcher Adam Seminaris according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com on Tuesday. The Angels were in need of another outfielder after trading Brandon Marsh of Buford, Georgia to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline.

Hunter Renfroe

The Angels will be Renfroe’s fifth Major League Baseball team following four seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019, and one season each with the Tampa Bay Rays (2020), Boston Red Sox (2021), and Brewers (2022). Last season in Milwaukee, Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs and 72 runs batted in. During 125 games, 522 plate appearances and 474 at bats, Renfroe scored 62 runs and had 121 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 233 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, three sacrifice flies, a .315 on base percentage, and .492 slugging percentage. Renfroe’s stolen base came in a 3-2 Brewers win over the San Francisco Giants on July 14, and his triple came in a 3-2 Brewers win over the St. Louis Cardinals on August 13.

Janson Junk

The native of Federal Way, Washington has spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. In 2022, it was a genuine struggle for the 26 year-old right handed pitcher. In three games, of which two of them were starts, Junk had a record of one win and one loss for an earned run average of 6.48 and WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.56. He gave up six earned runs in 8 1/3 innings pitched.

Elvis Peguero

Like Junk, the native of Cotui, Dominican Republic has also spent the last two seasons with the Angels, and also struggled in 2022 with an earned run average of 6.75. In 13 games and 17 1/3 innings pitched, Peguero gave up 13 earned runs and had a poor WHIP of 1.62.

Adam Seminaris

The minor league starting pitcher from Pomona, California spent 2022 with three of the Angels’s minor league affiliates–the Salt Lake Bees (AAA), the Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA), and the Tri-City Dust Devils (A). In 24 games, he had a record of seven wins and 11 losses with an earned run average of 3.54.