Brian Harman is fresh off of an impressive win at The Open 2023, where he won by six strokes to claim a $3 million payout, the largest of his career.

In 2023, Harman has now earned a career-best $8,343,773. That number tops his previous personal best of $4,396,470 set way back in 2017.

Below, we’ll break down Brian Harman’s career earnings by year and how he’s racked up more than $33 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

Brian Harman Career Earnings By Year

Harman turned pro in 2009 and has three career wins and six top-10 finishes, which has helped him amass an impressive $33.3 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

The 36-year-old golfer has played in 340 events over the course of his 12-year career but has arguably been playing the best golf of his life in 2023.

At 5-foot-6 inches and only 150 pounds soaking wet, Harman is hardly built like a superstar but he’s managed to find ways to win at every level.

Over the last three years, Harman has taken his game to another level. During that span, he’s earned $15,482,432 on the golf course, marking the best three-year stretch of his career. That mark also represents a whopping 46.4 percent of his career PGA Tour earnings.

Harman’s game isn’t built on pure strength. He ranks 142nd on the tour in driving distance. The American golfer also ranks in the bottom 10 percent of the PGA Tour in clubhead speed at just 109 miles per hour.

Prior to his British Open win, Harman had come close to winning a major championship before. He finished T2 at the 2017 U.S. Open and had top-15 finishes at both the PGA Championship and the Masters.

In addition to winning the 2023 British Open, Harman has also won the Wells Fargo Championship (2017) and the John Deere Classic (2014).

Here are Harman’s career earnings on the PGA Tour by year.

Year Official Payouts Unofficial Payouts Tour Championship Bonus Total Earnings 2023 $8,245,023 $98,750 – $8,343,773 2022 $3,226,838 $90,000 $600,000 $3,916,838 2021 $3,221,821 – – $3,221,821 2020 $1,482,583 $85,000 $179,000 $1,746,583 2019 $1,342,778 – – $1,342,778 2018 $2,733,463 $155,000 – $2,888,463 2017 $4,396,470 – – $4,396,470 2016 $1,299,801 – – $1,299,801 2015 $1,548,352 – – $1,548,352 2014 $2,414,334 – – $2,414,334 2013 $909,759 – – $909,759 2012 $1,146,448 $102,500 – $1,248,948 2011 $0 $25,000 – $25,000

