The 2023 British Open will tee off from Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Thursday morning as the world’s top golfers compete for the final major championship of the year. Hoylake will present a difficult challenge for the field. Originally a nine-hole course that opened in 1869, the Par 71 course now stretches 7,383 yards. Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the British Open 2023 scorecard and nicknames for each hole.

British Open 2023 Scorecard Summary

Royal Liverpool Golf Club is not actually located in Liverpool. In fact, it’s found on England’s northwest coast between two rivers in the village of Hoylake, hence the nickname for the course.

Robert Chambers and George Morris were commissioned to lay out the original Hoylake nine-hole course, which was opened in 1869. While it’s undergone some modifications since then, the iconic course has maintained its lure in golf history.

A true links layout, the Front 9 spans 3,561 yards and there are landmines at every turn. Meanwhile, the Back 9 will challenge golfers to get creative with their shot trajectory. At 3,822 yards, the Par 36 presents some different difficulties and favors elite ball strikers.

Check out the summary of the British Open scorecard below.

Front 9: Par 35, 3,561 Yards

Par 36, 3,822 yards Total: Par 71, 7,383 yards

British Open 2023 Scorecard

Some of the greatest golfers of all time have gone on to lift the Claret Jug.

The last time that it was hosted at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Rory McIlroy won the British Open in 2014. Despite his recent success, McIlroy doesn’t have the best score ever recorded at the golf course.

To no surprise, that distinction belongs to Tiger Woods, who has the lowest four-round score of all the winners at Royal Liverpool. His 270 score posted in 2006 still stands as the best British Open performance ever at 18-under-par and consisted of rounds.

In order to capture the Claret Jug, golfers must first conquer the 154-year-old course. At 7,383 yards, the par 71 links course will put even the best golfers to the test this week.

Hole No. 1 (Royal) – Par 4, 459 yards

Hole No. 2 (Stand) – Par 4, 453 yards

Hole No. 3 (Course) – Par 4, 426 yards

Hole No. 4 (Road) – Par 4, 367 yards

Hole No. 5 (Long) – Par 5, 520 yards

Hole No. 6 (New) – Par 3, 201 yards

Hole No. 7 (Telegraph) – Par 4, 481 yards

Hole No. 8 (Briars) – Par 4, 436 yards

Hole No. 9 (Dowie) – Par 3, 218 yards

Hole No. 10 (Far) – Par 4, 507 yards

Hole No. 11 (Punch Bowl) – Par 4, 392 yards

Hole No. 12 (Dee) – Par 4, 449 yards

Hole No. 13 (Alps) – Par 3, 194 yards

Hole No. 14 (Hilbre) – Par 4, 454 yards

Hole No. 15 (Field) – Par 5, 620 yards

Hole No. 16 (Lake) – Par 4, 461 yards

Hole No. 17 (Little Eye) – Par 3, 136 yards

Hole No. 18 (Dun) – Par 5, 609 yards

