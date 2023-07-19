Golf News and Rumors

British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
British Open 2023 Scorecard for Hoylake at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

The 2023 British Open will tee off from Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Thursday morning as the world’s top golfers compete for the final major championship of the year. Hoylake will present a difficult challenge for the field. Originally a nine-hole course that opened in 1869, the Par 71 course now stretches 7,383 yards. Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the British Open 2023 scorecard and nicknames for each hole.

British Open 2023 Scorecard Summary

Royal Liverpool Golf Club is not actually located in Liverpool. In fact, it’s found on England’s northwest coast between two rivers in the village of Hoylake, hence the nickname for the course.

Robert Chambers and George Morris were commissioned to lay out the original Hoylake nine-hole course, which was opened in 1869. While it’s undergone some modifications since then, the iconic course has maintained its lure in golf history.

A true links layout, the Front 9 spans 3,561 yards and there are landmines at every turn. Meanwhile, the Back 9 will challenge golfers to get creative with their shot trajectory. At 3,822 yards, the Par 36 presents some different difficulties and favors elite ball strikers.

Check out the summary of the British Open scorecard below.

  • Front 9: Par 35, 3,561 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,822 yards
  • Total: Par 71, 7,383 yards

British Open 2023 Scorecard

Some of the greatest golfers of all time have gone on to lift the Claret Jug.

The last time that it was hosted at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Rory McIlroy won the British Open in 2014. Despite his recent success, McIlroy doesn’t have the best score ever recorded at the golf course.

To no surprise, that distinction belongs to Tiger Woods, who has the lowest four-round score of all the winners at Royal Liverpool. His 270 score posted in 2006 still stands as the best British Open performance ever at 18-under-par and consisted of rounds.

In order to capture the Claret Jug, golfers must first conquer the 154-year-old course. At 7,383 yards, the par 71 links course will put even the best golfers to the test this week.

Check out the British Open 2023 scorecard below.

  • Hole No. 1 (Royal) – Par 4, 459 yards
  • Hole No. 2 (Stand) – Par 4, 453 yards
  • Hole No. 3 (Course) – Par 4, 426 yards
  • Hole No. 4 (Road) – Par 4, 367 yards
  • Hole No. 5 (Long) – Par 5, 520 yards
  • Hole No. 6 (New) – Par 3, 201 yards
  • Hole No. 7 (Telegraph) – Par 4, 481 yards
  • Hole No. 8 (Briars) – Par 4, 436 yards
  • Hole No. 9 (Dowie) – Par 3, 218 yards
  • Hole No. 10 (Far) – Par 4, 507 yards
  • Hole No. 11 (Punch Bowl) – Par 4, 392 yards
  • Hole No. 12 (Dee) – Par 4, 449 yards
  • Hole No. 13 (Alps) – Par 3, 194 yards
  • Hole No. 14 (Hilbre) – Par 4, 454 yards
  • Hole No. 15 (Field) – Par 5, 620 yards
  • Hole No. 16 (Lake) – Par 4, 461 yards
  • Hole No. 17 (Little Eye) – Par 3, 136 yards
  • Hole No. 18 (Dun) – Par 5, 609 yards

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 18% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.0M

British Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 18% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.0M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19min
Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Betting Odds, Predictions, Tips & Expert Golf Picks
British Open 2023 Betting Odds, Predictions, Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  35min
Golf News and Rumors
Niall Horan
Singer Niall Horan Shows Off His Golf Skills At The Open Club Challenge
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Golf News and Rumors
Steph Curry at American Century Championship
Video: Stephen Curry Makes Hole-In-One At Celebrity Golf Tournament
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost? RLGC Membership Fees, Amenities, & Rules
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
When Is The 2023 British Open? Odds, Start Time, Schedule, & TV Schedule
When Is The 2023 British Open? Odds, Start Time, Schedule, & TV Schedule
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top