The 2023 British Open will tee off from the iconic Royal Liverpool Golf Course early Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $16.5 million purse. Find the British Open 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The British Open marks the last major championship of 2023. It’ll be the last time for players to cement their names in golf history at the iconic Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

The 2023 British Open will feature a field of 156 players, meaning tee times will begin as early as 1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

The Open 2023 will treat golf fans to some excellent featured groups and pairings.

Fresh off of his Genesis Scottish Open win, Rory McIlroy will be joined by Jon Rahm and Justin Rose in Round 1. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffle, and Wyndham Clark will also be among the key groups to watch at Royal Livepool Golf Club.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 British Open tee times, field, and weather forecast.

British Open 2023 Field

This will be the final time that fans get to see a field this strong in 2023.

The British Open will bring together some of the biggest names in golf for the final major championship of the year.

The field is absolutely loaded including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, and more.

The last time The Open was played at Royal Liverpool, McIlroy emerged victorious.

Scottish Open 2023 Tee Times

Since the 2023 British Open will be teeing off in England, tee times are going to start very early.

The first group is set to tee off at 1:35 a.m. ET as Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, and Branden Grace hit the course. The last group is set to tee off at 11:16 a.m. ET.

Featured Groups for Round 1

For the last major championship, there are a lot of great featured groups playing together at Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

With all the key groups will be teeing off at different times, many fans will still have a chance to catch their favorite players in action.

The first featured group to tee off is Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Chris Kirk at 3:47 a.m. ET.

While the last featured group will have Phil Mickelson, Nick Talyor, and Adam Schenk off at 10:21 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

3:47 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

4:03 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:36 a.m. ET: Patrick Catnlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

4:47 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

4:58 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

5:09 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre

5:20 a.m. ET: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

9:48 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9:59 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Nick Talyor, Adam Schenk

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times (ET) Group 1:35 a.m. Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace 1:46 a.m. Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson 1:57 a.m. Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An 2:08 a.m. Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire (a) 2:19 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata 2:30 a.m. Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a) 2:41 a.m. Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters 2:52 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht (a) 3:03 a.m. Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax 3:14 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam 3:25 a.m. Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen 3:36 a.m. Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya 3:47 a.m. Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk 4:03 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day 4:14 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch 4:25 a.m. KH Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa 4:36 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama 4:47 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott 4:58 a.m. Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark 5:09 a.m. Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre 5:20 a.m. Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau 5:31 a.m. Nicolai Højgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori 5:42 a.m. Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron 5:53 a.m. Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (a) 6:04 a.m. Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland 6:15 a.m. Yannik Paul, Sami Välimäki, Laurie Canter 6:36 a.m. Rasmus Højgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick 6:47 a.m. Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata 6:58 a.m. Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa , Michael Kim 7:09 a.m. Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker 7:20 a.m. Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth 7:31 a.m. Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork 7:42 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (a) 7:53 a.m. Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren 8:04 a.m. Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer 8:15 a.m. Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi 8:26 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson 8:37 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (a) 8:48 a.m. Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry 9:04 a.m. John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett 9:15 a.m. David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom 9:26 a.m. Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima 9:37 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann 9:48 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 9:59 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose 10:10 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton 10:21 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk 10:32 a.m. Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Cañizares 10:43 a.m. Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney 10:54 a.m. Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe 11:05 a.m. Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart 11:16 a.m. Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

Featured Groups for Round 2

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The second round will tee off on Friday morning at 1:35 a.m. ET.

Since the field is loaded, there are really great pairings in the first two rounds.

The first featured group to tee off on Friday is Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas at 4:47 a.m. ET. The last featured group of the day will include Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, and Bryson DeChambeau at 10:21 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 2 and when they tee off.

4:47 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

4:58 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

5:09 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

4:47 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

5:20 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

8:48 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

9:04 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

9:37 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

9:48 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9:59 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffle, Wyndham Clark

10:10 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

10:21 a.m. ET: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 2, scroll down below.

Tee Times (ET) Group 1:35 a.m. Rasmus Højgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick 1:46 a.m. Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata 1:57 a.m. Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa , Michael Kim 2:08 a.m. Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker 2:19 a.m. Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth 2:30 a.m. Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork 2:41 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (a) 2:52 a.m. Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren 3:03 a.m. Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer 3:14 a.m. Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi 3:25 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson 3:36 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (a) 3:47 a.m. Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry 4:03 a.m. John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett 4:14 a.m. David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom 4:25 a.m. Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima 4:36 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann 4:47 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 4:58 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose 5:09 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton 5:20 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk 5:31 a.m. Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Cañizares 5:42 a.m. Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney 5:53 a.m. Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe 6:04 a.m. Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart 6:15 a.m. Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge 6:36 a.m. Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace 6:47 a.m. Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson 6:58 a.m. Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An 7:09 a.m. Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire (a) 7:20 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata 7:31 a.m. Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a) 7:42 a.m. Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters 7:53 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht (a) 8:04 a.m. Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax 8:15 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam 8:26 a.m. Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen 8:37 a.m. Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya 8:48 a.m. Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk 9:04 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day 9:15 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch 9:26 a.m. KH Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa 9:37 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama 9:48 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott 9:59 a.m. Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark 10:10 a.m. Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre 10:21 a.m. Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau 10:32 a.m. Nicolai Højgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori 10:43 a.m. Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron 10:54 a.m. Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (a) 11:05 a.m. Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland 11:16 a.m. Yannik Paul, Sami Välimäki, Laurie Canter

British Open 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

A challenging links course won’t be the only factor that players will have to deal with at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The weather won’t be cooperating at the 151st Open Championship this year. The forecast is predicting lots of rain for the weekend.

As the Tour heads across the pond, the weather gets significantly colder than the temperatures players are used to in the U.S.

Instead of the high 70s, players will be dealing with cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and rainy conditions at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course. The forecast predicts rain on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which could mean rain delays for the field throughout the weekend.

Check out the chart for the 2023 British Open weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 59 / 57 NW 11 mph (17 mph) 10% NW 13 mph (20 mph) 20% Friday 61 / 57 W 15 mph (22 mph) 70% W 16 mph (23 mph) 60% Saturday 63 / 59 S 12 mph (18 mph) 90% S 11 mph (17 mph) 80% Sunday 64 / 61 S 8 mph (12 mph) 70% SW 8 mph (12 mph) 70%

