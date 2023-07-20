Golf News and Rumors

British Open Past Winners at Royal Liverpool Golf Course

The British Open returns to the iconic Royal Liverpool Golf Course, marking only the third time the venue has hosted the event since 1967. Since 2006, the course has undergone adjustments, including changes to tees, bunkers, and greens, after Tiger Woods won the Open using his driver just once.

These changes were implemented to make the course more challenging. For some golfers, like Rory McIlroy, this event holds special significance, as he is returning to the place where he won his first British Open. After his victory at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, he is considered the favorite heading into this weekend’s tournament.

This year’s British Open will mark the 13th time it has been hosted at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

British Open Past Winners at Royal Liverpool

At one point, the Royal Liverpool Golf Course was a regular host of the British Open. However, after Roberto De Vicenzo was crowned champion in 1967, the course lacked the infrastructure to continue hosting major championships.

One of the most fascinating aspects of this club is its accessibility to everyone. Any golf fan interested in playing on the same grounds where great players like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Roberto De Vicenzo, or Bobby Jones won their titles has a chance to do so. Despite being a private club, this historic golf course welcomes all.

There have been 12 past winners at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course, and no player has ever repeated their victory at this site. If Rory McIlroy secures another win at Hoylake this weekend, he will become the first player in the course’s history to win there twice. It will also break his nine-year major championship drought, ironically at the same site he won his last major championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

Check the chart below for a list of the past British Open winners at the Royal Liverpool.

Winner Year Purse Venue
Rory McIlroy 2014 $5,400,000 Royal Liverpool
Tiger Woods 2006 $4,000,000 Royal Liverpool
Roberto De Vicenzo 1967 $15,000 Royal Liverpool
Peter Thomson 1956 $1,000 Royal Liverpool
Fred Daly 1947 $1,000 Royal Liverpool
Alf Padgam 1936 $500 Royal Liverpool
Bobby Jones (a) 1930 $400 Royal Liverpool
Walter Hagen 1924 $225 Royal Liverpool
John Henry Taylor 1913 $135 Royal Liverpool
Arnaud Braid 1908 $125 Royal Liverpool
Sandy Herd 1902 $125 Royal Liverpool
Harold Hilton (a) 1898 $100 Royal Liverpool

