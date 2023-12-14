Brock Boeser records his fifth career NHL hat trick

Vancouver Canucks right winger Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota recorded his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-1 Canucks win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

How the three goals were scored

Boeser scored the last three goals of the game. His first was at 9:29 of the second period from center J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and left winger Nils Hoglander of Bocktrask, Sweden, which put the Canucks up 2-1 at the time. Boeser then scored from defenseman and October First Star of the Month Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida and Filip Hronek of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic at 16:52 of the second period to put the Canucks up 3-1. Boeser then closed out the scoring with one minute and 18 seconds left in the game with an empty netter from Hughes.

Boeser’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Boeser currently leads the National Hockey League with 21 goals and eight power-play goals. He also has 14 assists for 35 points, is a +11 with two penalty minutes, three game-winning goals, 11 power-play points, 77 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, 15 hits, 11 takeaways, and 12 giveaways.

Boeser’s prior hat tricks

Boeser’s first hat trick this season was a four-goal performance on October 11. It was in the Canucks’s regular season opener, an 8-1 Vancouver win over the Edmonton Oilers. Boeser previously scored thrice in a game on November 4, 2017 in a 4-2 Canucks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, in a 6-1 Canucks win over the St. Louis Blues on December 9, 2018, and in a 5-3 Canucks win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 30, 2019.

Canucks are second in the Pacific

Vancouver is currently second in the Pacific Division with 39 points. They have a record of 19 wins, nine losses and one loss in extra time. They are six points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the division lead.