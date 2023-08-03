Broncos

Broncos Training Camp: Linebacker Jonas Griffith Out for Season

Mathew Huff
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
3 min read
Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have suffered yet another casualty. Days after Tim Patrick tore his Achilles and K.J. Hamler was diagnosed with a heart condition, linebacker, Jonas Griffith tore his ACL. Of course, this will sideline the young linebacker for the season. The news was first reported by Mike Klis, a Denver Broncos reporter. As a result, the team has signed Austin Ajiake to the roster as a corresponding move allowing Denver to place Griffith on injured reserve. This could be a key loss for a Denver defense that was the only the bright spot for the team last season. Thankfully, the Broncos’ defense does possess some terrific depth.

Jonas Griffith’s Season Done Before It Even Begins

Jonas Griffith’s Impact Last Season

Denver’s defense had a plethora of solid linebackers and edge rushers last season. Jonas Griffith being one of them. He was expected to have a larger role this coming year with the loss of some of these players. Last year, he logged 46 tackles, one pass defended, and even had one interception. On top of this, the undrafted linebacker also recorded 26 solo tackles and even registered three quarterback hits.

Despite technically being a backup on the depth chart, Griffith was solid and his presence alone at times affected plays in a positive way for the Broncos. His numbers may not be as outstanding as some of the other players on the defense, but he was still a vital piece to the defensive unit. This is a heartbreaking injury for many reasons, but especially since Jonas Griffith has worked his way up the ranks to get to where he is today.

His History

Jonas Griffith came into the NFL undrafted. He went to Indiana State was eventually signed by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. From there, he was eventually waived and was able to sign on to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. Eventually, the 49ers brought him back which even resulted in a future deal. However, the 49ers opted to trade him to the Denver Broncos where he finally found a true home. Hopefully, Jonas Griffith can make a speedy recovery and still be a key part of Denver’s future. Not to mention, Sean Payton is the one coach who will find a way for this team to overcome the key injuries that have already plagued them this training camp.

Mathew Huff
Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
Mathew Huff

Avid NBA and NFL writer with a passion for Mile High sports in particular.
