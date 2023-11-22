NFL News and Rumors

Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson To Pay 35% of His Salary In Fines, Suspension

Instead of earning money on the field, Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has actually been losing it. The Broncos’ safety has been the subject of multiple fines from the NFL due to illegal hits and was recently made an example of by Commissioner Roger Goodell, who issued Jackson a whopping four-game suspension for his latest infraction on Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

According to Spotrac, Jackson was on track to earning $2,667,500 on his one-year contract with the Broncos this season. Following multiple fines and his recent four-game suspension, Jackson will have to give up nearly 35 percent of the value of his contract in 2023.

Kareem Jackson Fines & Suspensions By Week

Between fines and suspensions, Jackson will have to cough up an estimated $927,994.

That number includes $89,667 in fines and $838,327 in missed game checks due to suspension.

Let’s check out the complete breakdown by week below.

  • Week 1: $14,819
  • Week 2: $19,669
  • Week 3: $11,473
  • Week 6: $43,706
  • Week 7: 4-Game suspension lowered to two games after appeal
  • Week 8: Suspended
  • Week 9: Bye Week
  • Week 10: Suspended
  • Week 11: Ejected and received 4-game suspension

Cost of Kareem Jackson’s Suspensions in 2023

  • 2 games without pay: $279,444
  • 4 games without pay: $558,883
  • Total cost: $838,327

Broncos’ Teammates Rush To Defend Jackson

Despite the repeated infractions, a few of Jackson’s teammates rushed to his defense following the news of his four-game suspension.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II, widely regarded as one of the league’s best at his position, took to Twitter to contemplate aloud how players are supposed to play defense in 2023.

“This league something else lmao ! How you supposed to play ball nowadays?” Surtain tweeted.

Meanwhile, fellow defensive back Justin Simmons added to the conversation, noting that Dobbs was technically a runner in this instance after receiving a toss from tight end TJ Hockenson, who lined up under center on the play.

“This is unbelievable. Dobbs on this play was playing running back. The TE was under center, snapped the ball and tossed it back to Dobbs who isn’t defenseless.” Simmons said via Twitter. “On a 3rd and 1, where you’re fighting for every yard, how are we supposed to stop a runner from falling forward?”

NFL News and Rumors
