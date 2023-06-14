Bruce Brown Wants to Return to Denver

The Denver Nuggets officially ended their 47-year drought and won their first NBA Finals in franchise history. Nikola Jokic took home Finals MVP honors while Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. also had key moments in the clutch. However, there is one unsung hero who deserves praise. That would be none other than Bruce Brown. Brown has been instrumental all season long for the Nuggets and has a player option this coming offseason. Many have speculated whether Brown will leave for more money, but during the celebration, Brown admitted to wanting to return and help Denver contend for yet another championship.

Bruce Brown Admits to Wanting to Return to Nuggets During Celebration

Bruce Brown: The Unsung Hero of Denver’s Playoff Run

Brown was the energizer off the bench for the Nuggets. Despite being a sixth man, during the playoff run, he tallied 12.0 points, 4.0 total rebounds, 1.9 assists per game. Not to mention, he also averaged a field goal percentage of 51.1 percent. He had many clutch moments throughout this run including a huge offensive rebound in the waning moments of game five which shifted the momentum back to Denver’s favor. We have not even talked about his impressive game four performance where he scored 21 points off the bench, including a dagger step-back three-point shot which sealed the deal for the Nuggets. All postseason, Brown stepped up when he was needed most and as a result, he is going to be heavily touted as a free agent if the Nuggets are unable to retain him.

Brown’s Fit With the Denver Nuggets

If the Denver Nuggets were to lose Bruce Brown in free agency, it would be a huge blow to their second unit. Head coach, Michael Malone, had the faith in him to move him to the point guard spot and it paid massive dividends. He is a stabilizing force who can make impact plays in the clutch. One could even argue that Brown one of the more consistent players on the relatively streaky Nuggets bench all season.

Malone famously called him last offseason and asked why he hadn’t signed anywhere to which he replied that no one had contacted him. Now, both Bruce Brown and Michael Malone are NBA champions leaving many NBA teams kicking themselves for not taking a chance on the young guard with a ton of upside. All in all, Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets were a basketball match made in heaven which was a huge part in Denver’s path to the NBA Finals.

