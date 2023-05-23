NBA News and Rumors

NBA Playoffs 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets, Series MVP Nikola Jokic Sweeping Away LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
Jokic shot down Lakers in sweep (1)

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and compiled 13 assists during Monday’s 113-111 victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals. The win capped a series sweep and earned the franchise its first trip to the finals …

Earning the series MVP, Jokic averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists per outing against the Lakers. He became the first player in NBA history to average a 20/10/10 slash line during a conference finals matchup …

 

And that’s from a player whose draft selection was pre-empted for a fast-food commercial …

But Jokic on Monday night looked ready from the start …

Jokic hit timely shots …

Jokic made the tough shots …

And Jokic made precision passes …

In one second-half flurry, Jokic displayed all phases of his skill set: defense, transition, passing, rebounding and scoring …

That’s how Jokic established a new playoff record …

Oh, and Jokic was clutch, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot …

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, attempted the last shot with four seconds to go, but couldn’t escape the double team …

Back home in Denver, the fans displayed their appreciation …

“The King” paid his respects …

And Jokic’s family showed him love …

Jokic’s wife, by the way, is with him each game …

Jokic certainly earned the top series honor …

James summed up Jokic’s all-around talent: “He’s special.”

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

