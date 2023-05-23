Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and compiled 13 assists during Monday’s 113-111 victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals. The win capped a series sweep and earned the franchise its first trip to the finals …

Truly a night we will never forget. WE AIN'T DONE YET, WUGGETS WATION ⚒ pic.twitter.com/H1oy47pSOO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 23, 2023

Earning the series MVP, Jokic averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists per outing against the Lakers. He became the first player in NBA history to average a 20/10/10 slash line during a conference finals matchup …

Averaged a triple-double in the Western Conference Finals… Best. In. The. World. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/9yCVHN6Mrx — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 23, 2023

And that’s from a player whose draft selection was pre-empted for a fast-food commercial …

Nikola Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial break, and he just carried the 1-seed Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals 🌮 pic.twitter.com/5C8xbwnxpX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 23, 2023

But Jokic on Monday night looked ready from the start …

Jokic hit timely shots …

Jokic made the tough shots …

10 PTS in the first 5 min of the quarter for Jok 🃏 pic.twitter.com/lgpAaxUCUw — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 23, 2023

And Jokic made precision passes …

AG THROUGH THE CONTACT 💪 pic.twitter.com/eeLGathqeN — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 23, 2023

In one second-half flurry, Jokic displayed all phases of his skill set: defense, transition, passing, rebounding and scoring …

Starting the 2nd half off like this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8dlxr3Qncd — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 23, 2023

That’s how Jokic established a new playoff record …

"A record that has stood for 56 years." Nikola Jokic has now recorded the most triple-doubles ever in a single Playoff run 👏 4Q underway on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/VKF3KeYtpH — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

Oh, and Jokic was clutch, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot …

JOKER FOR THE LEAD! HE'S GOT 30. pic.twitter.com/jFbcvseIh4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 23, 2023

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, attempted the last shot with four seconds to go, but couldn’t escape the double team …

Back home in Denver, the fans displayed their appreciation …

“The King” paid his respects …

Jokic x Bron x AD All respect 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FsPurFFP62 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 23, 2023

And Jokic’s family showed him love …

Family first for Jokic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qxFeiW6SzK — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2023

Jokic’s wife, by the way, is with him each game …

Nikola Jokic literally laces his wedding ring into his shoes each game and u can’t even get a text back pic.twitter.com/laq5Wqsw74 — Noor (@noorrzainab) May 23, 2023

Jokic certainly earned the top series honor …

Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets accepts the Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Trophy, awarded to the Western Conference Finals MVP 👏 pic.twitter.com/dLkR0vNe4V — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

James summed up Jokic’s all-around talent: “He’s special.”

"Everybody gets cracked up into his stats but I don't think a lot of people talk about this [points to his head] part of his game. It's not talked about, because a lot of people don't understand it, but I do. He's special." LeBron James on Nikola Jokicpic.twitter.com/doWU53if4Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023