MLB News and Rumors

Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Spring training is still a few months away but the Philadelphia Phillies quest to get back to the 2023 World Series just got a bit more complicated.

Phillies’ slugger Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John Surgery to repair a torn UCL that he suffered in May. Instead of opting for surgery during the season, Harper played through the injury and served as the team’s designated hitter on Philadelphia’s magical run to the World Series.

Normally reserved for pitchers, Tommy John Surgery involves the reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow. The team announced that the surgery went well and that Harper may be healthy enough to return by the 2023 MLB All-Star Break.

While that might seem like a long time for Phillies fans, there is some hope.

Los Angeles Angels’ star Shohei Ohtani underwent the same surgery back in October 2018 and was able to return as the team’s designated hitter the following May. That would put him on the same timeline reported by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, who recently reported that Harper could begin hitting competitively as soon as “mid-May”

Unfortunately for Harper, injuries have been holding him back over the past few seasons.

He missed an extended period of time last season with a broken thumb before injuring his elbow this year.

When healthy, Harper is one of the best hitters in the MLB.

A two-time National League MVP and seven-time All-Star, Harper still batted .286 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs in 99 games last year.

The Phillies’ star also turned things up in the playoffs, batting .349 with a 1.160 OPS, six home runs and 13 RBIs in just 17 postseason contests.

If Harper can rejoin the team in May, it would be a big boost to the Phillies’ World Series chances.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery

Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19104267_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox acquire pitcher Joely Rodriguez and second baseman Hoy Park
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  13h
MLB News and Rumors
Justin Verlander's Next Contract Is Set To Break MLB Records
Justin Verlander’s Next Contract Is Set To Break MLB Records
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 24 2022
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18996198_168396541_lowres-2
Brewers trade outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Angels
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 23 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates trade Kevin Newman to the Reds
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 21 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Los Angeles Angels Trade for Gio Urshela
Los Angeles Angels Trade for Gio Urshela
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 18 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt named AL, NL MVPs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 18 2022
More News
Arrow to top