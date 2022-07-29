Buccaneers’ Mike Evans shows off Harry Potter tattoo

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans unveiled his Harry Potter tattoo at a training camp practice on Thursday. The tat shows Hermione Granger and Harry Potter on the back of his left calf. It shows the wizard’s lightning scar, glasses and jacket. This Evans’ second Potter tat. He has another one on his elbow, showing the Deathly Hallows symbol.

On the Bucs’ Instagram, Evans posted this caption from the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix film: “Hermione — ‘she’s only interested in you because she thinks you’re the chosen one. HP — ‘but I am the chosen one.'”

Needless to say, Evans is a big Potter fan. That’s a major understatement. At his wedding in 2016, he asked for a cake showing all the different sorting houses and Harry’s owl, Hedwig, as well.

The first level shows Gryffindor, the next is Ravenclaw, the third level is Slytherin, and the fourth level is Hufflepuff. And at the top of the cake shows a caged Hedwig. On Apr. 1, 2020, Evans also tweeted: “Harry Potter is the greatest film franchise of all time.”

Mike Evans is ready to dominate with the Buccaneers

After helping the Bucs win their second Super Bowl in franchise history in 2020, maybe the tat will have the same effect on Evans as Harry’s liquid luck in Half-Blood Prince. For a 45-year-old quarterback, magic is definitely needed. The seven-time super bowl champion isn’t getting any younger.

You know I respect ya, @MikeEvans13_, but you just skyrocketed to the top with this groom’s cake. Congrats, bro! pic.twitter.com/SEohqMIGog — Jerron Reese (@CoachReese12) February 15, 2016

The eight-year veteran holds the NFL record for most 1,000-yard receiving to start a career (8). In other words, Evans has finished with at least 1,000 receiving yards every season since he was selected seventh overall by the Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Last season, Evans closed out his regular season with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. In the Bucs’ 41-17 win over the Panthers in Week 18, Evans set the franchise record in touchdown receptions in a season. Not to mention, the receiver ended his season with a career-high catch percentage of 64.9%.

In Tampa Bay, “The Chosen One” has to be either Tom Brady or Mike Evans. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. The Buccaneers’ offense is at its best with the 6’5″ wideout on the field.