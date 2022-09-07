NFL News and Rumors

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Joe Lyons
Bills
Super Bowl LVI champions Los Angeles Rams welcome Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills to the SoFi Stadium on Thursday as the NFL kicks off its regular season for 2022.

Buffalo Bills @ LA Rams Same Game Parlay Picks

Buffalo Bills @ LA Rams Same Game Parlay @ +400 with Bovada

Buffalo Bills @ LA Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Buffalo Bills Money Line @ -135 with Bovada

On Thursday, September 8, the NFL season kicks off for 2022-23 with a blockbuster clash between Super Bowl LVI champions Los Angeles Rams and Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Despite being on the road against the defending champions, Buffalo have entered the markets as -135 favorites and are also +600 favorites to win Super Bowl LVII next year ahead of Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Star quarterback Josh Allen is entering his 6th year in the league and after acquiring former New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, the Bills look like the team to beat this year.

Buffalo Bills @ LA Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Stefon Diggs to score a touchdown @ +125 with Bovada

28-year-old wide receiver Stefon Diggs scored ten touchdowns in 17 regular season games last year for the Bills, fumbling only one pass and helped Sean McDermott’s side to a third placed finish in the AFC.

Of Diggs’ ten TDs, only eight were caught in the end zone and the others were caught at the five and two-yard lines respectively before going in.

The number 14 will captain Buffalo’s WRs this season alongside offensive leaders QB Josh Allen and C Mitch Morse.

We’re tipping the two-time Pro-Bowl member to score a touchdown on opening night in California.

Buffalo Bills @ LA Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Josh Allen over 276.5 passing yards @ -100 with Bovada

Josh Allen completed almost 260 passing yards per game across 17 regular season encounters for the Bills last year, accumulating a total of 4407 yards and throwing 36 touchdowns as he etched his name alongside the league’s best QBs.

Allen, the current favourite to win the Most Valuable Player award, has won five of his last six starts with an average of 314 yards per game, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions as well as a passer rating of nearly 102.

The 26-year-old is poised for a first Super Bowl appearance this season and there is no better occasion to prove his worth against the defending champions as the world watches on.

Buffalo Bills @ LA Rams Same Game Parlay @ +400 with Bovada

