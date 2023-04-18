Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Reportedly Cleared To Play

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to play football.

Rapoport cites a discussion that Bills GM Brandon Beane had with reporters that indicated that Hamlin has seen three specialists who have cleared him.

Hamlin is working out and preparing to play.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters that Damar Hamlin has seen three specialists and all have declared him "fully cleared.” He is working out and preparing to play. Amazing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2023

A Miraculous Outcome

It is a miracle that Hamlin is alive,

That is largely attributed to the first responders who worked on him on the field of that fateful Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Taking it a step further, it is unbelievable that Hamlin can overcome all of the issues associated with his on-the-field cardiac arrest and return to playing the game he loves.

Hamlin has not waivered over the past few months when asked if he would like to play again.

He was following doctors’ orders but hoping for the best that he could.

His dream is realized, and the Bills fans are elated.

Both Hamlin And Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula Had Cardiac Arrests Six Months Apart

Of course, the Bills organization was rocked by Hamlin’s collapse on the field.

It would rattle anyone who witnessed it firsthand and dealt with the scary aftermath until it became evident that he would recover.

What we did not know at the time is that it was the second cardiac arrest tragedy that affected the Bills.

Co-owner Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2022 and is still working her way through the recovery process.

Pegula’s daughter, professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, shared this news in February 2023.

Jessica Pegula: “A few days after I got home, I got a call around midnight (on my mom’s birthday) from my sister Kelly who was staying at my parents’ house. Something was wrong with our mom.” Please read this. Jess opens up about her mom’s health issues. Praying for her family🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HEa2kj1Qob — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 7, 2023

The Pegula family had closely guarded news about Kim’s health so no one knew what they had experienced just six months before Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin’s recovery has been quicker than Kim Pegula’s, but at last report, her health is improving.

At the NFL owners’ meetings in March, Bills EVP and COO Ron Raccuia shared this update:

“Kim is doing better, and that’s fantastic news for everybody, not just the Bills, but for the league because Kim is a huge leader in a lot of league initiatives and is widely respected in league circles. We miss her every day.”

Damar Hamlin getting the go-ahead to step back on the football field is a step in the right direction for a Bills organization that had a very traumatic year.