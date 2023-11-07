Golf News and Rumors

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday. This week, players competing for a share of a $6.5 million purse, the smallest prize pool on the FedEx Cup fall schedule. The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner will take home a cool $1.17 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will mark the second last event of the fall schedule. The 2023 golf season continues to wind down as the field heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. This will be the fifth time that the course will be hosting the tournament.

The field will be competing for a $6.5 million purse with the winner taking home a check of $1.17 million. The purse hasn’t increased at all in the last three years, however after 2020, the purse saw a huge 63 percent increase

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Despite featuring a smaller purse, there is still a lot on the line at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The winner will be awarded 500 FedEx points along with a $1.17 million payout.

The top 65 players will be in the money and are guaranteed at least $13,975. With only two events left, many players will be teeing off this weekend to guarantee their spot in the FedEx Cup standings. All players within the top 125 are fully exempt in 2024.

It’s not a signature PGA Tour event but there are some strong players in the field like Adam Scott, Lucas Glover, and Brendon Todd.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Payout
1 $1,170,000
2 $708,500
3 $448,500
4 $318,500
5 $266,500
6 $235,625
7 $219,375
8 $203,125
9 $190,125
10 $177,125
11 $164,125
12 $151,125
13 $138,125
14 $125,125
15 $118,625
16 $112,125
17 $105,625
18 $99,125
19 $92,625
20 $86,125
21 $79,625
22 $73,125
23 $67,925
24 $62,725
25 $57,525
26 $52,325
27 $50,375
28 $48,425
29 $46,475
30 $44,525
31 $42,575
32 $40,625
33 $38,675
34 $37,050
35 $35,425
36 $33,800
37 $32,175
38 $30,875
39 $29,575
40 $28,275
41 $26,975
42 $25,675
43 $24,375
44 $23,075
45 $21,775
46 $20,475
47 $19,175
48 $18,135
49 $17,225
50 $16,705
51 $16,315
52 $15,925
53 $15,665
54 $15,405
55 $15,275
56 $15,145
57 $15,015
58 $14,885
59 $14,755
60 $14,625
61 $14,495
62 $14,365
63 $14,235
64 $14,105
65 $13,975

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse Has Increased 63% Since 2020

The prize money for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has not increased in three years. The purse has been valued at $6.5 million since 2020 and the winner will earn a $1.17 million check.

For the last three years, the tournament was elevated to a Full FedEx Cup event, where the winner earned a Masters tournament invitation.

While the exemptions for the 2024 Masters have not been officially released yet, the winner could earn an invitation to the first major of the 2024 season.

Check out the table below to view the Butterfield Bermuda Championship purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2023 TBD 6,500,000 1,170,000
2022 Séamus Power 6,500,000 1,170,000
2021 Lucas Herbert 6,500,000 1,170,000
Bermuda Championship
2020 Brian Gay 4,000,000 720,000
2019 Brendon Todd 3,000,000 540,000
