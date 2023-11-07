The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday. This week, players competing for a share of a $6.5 million purse, the smallest prize pool on the FedEx Cup fall schedule. The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner will take home a cool $1.17 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will mark the second last event of the fall schedule. The 2023 golf season continues to wind down as the field heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. This will be the fifth time that the course will be hosting the tournament.

The field will be competing for a $6.5 million purse with the winner taking home a check of $1.17 million. The purse hasn’t increased at all in the last three years, however after 2020, the purse saw a huge 63 percent increase

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Despite featuring a smaller purse, there is still a lot on the line at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The winner will be awarded 500 FedEx points along with a $1.17 million payout.

The top 65 players will be in the money and are guaranteed at least $13,975. With only two events left, many players will be teeing off this weekend to guarantee their spot in the FedEx Cup standings. All players within the top 125 are fully exempt in 2024.

It’s not a signature PGA Tour event but there are some strong players in the field like Adam Scott, Lucas Glover, and Brendon Todd.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Payout 1 $1,170,000 2 $708,500 3 $448,500 4 $318,500 5 $266,500 6 $235,625 7 $219,375 8 $203,125 9 $190,125 10 $177,125 11 $164,125 12 $151,125 13 $138,125 14 $125,125 15 $118,625 16 $112,125 17 $105,625 18 $99,125 19 $92,625 20 $86,125 21 $79,625 22 $73,125 23 $67,925 24 $62,725 25 $57,525 26 $52,325 27 $50,375 28 $48,425 29 $46,475 30 $44,525 31 $42,575 32 $40,625 33 $38,675 34 $37,050 35 $35,425 36 $33,800 37 $32,175 38 $30,875 39 $29,575 40 $28,275 41 $26,975 42 $25,675 43 $24,375 44 $23,075 45 $21,775 46 $20,475 47 $19,175 48 $18,135 49 $17,225 50 $16,705 51 $16,315 52 $15,925 53 $15,665 54 $15,405 55 $15,275 56 $15,145 57 $15,015 58 $14,885 59 $14,755 60 $14,625 61 $14,495 62 $14,365 63 $14,235 64 $14,105 65 $13,975

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse Has Increased 63% Since 2020

The prize money for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has not increased in three years. The purse has been valued at $6.5 million since 2020 and the winner will earn a $1.17 million check.

For the last three years, the tournament was elevated to a Full FedEx Cup event, where the winner earned a Masters tournament invitation.

While the exemptions for the 2024 Masters have not been officially released yet, the winner could earn an invitation to the first major of the 2024 season.

Check out the table below to view the Butterfield Bermuda Championship purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 TBD 6,500,000 1,170,000 2022 Séamus Power 6,500,000 1,170,000 2021 Lucas Herbert 6,500,000 1,170,000 Bermuda Championship 2020 Brian Gay 4,000,000 720,000 2019 Brendon Todd 3,000,000 540,000