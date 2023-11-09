The PGA Tour continues with its coastal swing as it heads to Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The field will be teeing off at Port Royal Golf Course, which is the second shortest course on the PGA Tour.

Located in Southampton Parish, the Bermuda Championship is a fairly new event on the PGA Tour. It was introduced in 2019 as an alternate event to the WGC-HSBC Champions. The course only measures 6,842 yards and will be testing players’ accuracy this weekend.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the course, a summary of the front and back nine, along with the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship scorecard.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 36, 3,474 Yards

Par 36, 3,474 Yards Back 9: Par 35, 3,368 yards

Par 35, 3,368 yards Total: Par 71, 6,842 yards

Port Royal Golf Course is one of the shortest courses on the PGA Tour, which means wedge and short iron play will be important this weekend in Bermuda. The course features Bermudagrass greens and has three par-5s, 11 par-4s, and four par-3s.

Among the 11 par-4s on the course, none of them measure over 460 yards. Instead, the course will really test players’ accuracy off the tee. In the beautiful Bermuda, the field will be surrounded by stunning backdrops and incredible views.

The course stretched 6,842 yards for a par-71. The front nine is slightly longer at 3,474 yards for a par 36 while the back nine stretches 3,368 yards for a par 35.

3 Holes To Watch At The Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hole 16 — Par 3, 235 yards

Hole 17— Par 5, 507 yards

Hole 18— Par 4, 410 yards

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Scorecard

The views from the Port Royal Golf Course are absolutely amazing.

In fact, the course has been named one of Jack Nickalus’ favorite courses.

Port Royal is known for its iconic 16th hole, which sits on top of a cliff right over the Atlantic Ocean. It’s easy to get caught up in the moment in the last three holes on the back nine.

Despite the signature holes, the field will need to focus on the last three holes as they are also the most challenging on the course.

The 16th par-3 can ruin a player’s whole tournament with one wrong swing of the club. Accuracy matters, especially since the tee is perched up on a cliff. The tee shot demands a massive carry over the Atlantic Ocean.

The 17th will be a challenge because water comes into play from the left. The par 17 is only one of three par-5s on the course, measuring 507 yards.

The 18th is considered an uphill challenge. A par 4 measuring 410 yards, it adds a great finishing touch to the course.

Check out the complete Butterfield Bermuda Championship scorecard for Port Royal Golf Course.

Hole Par Yardage 1 4 438 2 5 567 3 3 148 4 4 458 5 4 380 6 4 370 7 5 517 8 3 213 9 4 383 Par 36 3,474 10 4 350 11 4 443 12 4 383 13 3 235 14 4 393 15 4 412 16 3 235 17 5 507 18 4 410 Par 35 3368 Total 71 6,842