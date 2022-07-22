Cade Cunningham, Pistons excited for bright future

The Detroit Pistons might be the most exciting team in the NBA coming into next year. Although they likely aren’t going to make too much noise come playoff time, the excitement surrounding this team is due to all of the young talent that they currently have. With guys like Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren, the future is bright in Detroit for the first time in a few years.

Detroit Pistons Excited for 2022

With the additions that there were able to make during the NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons and their players are excited about what this team can do in the future. Cade Cunningham thinks that they can be one of the better in the Eastern Conference in a few seasons, and even believe that their added athleticism will help this team out immensely.

Cunningham and a team source told ESPN:

“He’s fast. I’m not fast,” Cunningham said. “To have somebody like that with me, it spreads the floor out a lot. I like to kick ahead to push the pace and he can literally sprint it there. It’s going to be fun.” “I think we hit a home run,” a team source told ESPN. “Yeah, you can feel the excitement. We positioned ourselves well and [general manager] Troy [Weaver] did a great job of putting guys together on the same timeline. “We’ll probably have the youngest team in the league next year, or one of [them], so we have to be careful not to put too much pressure or set expectations. We’ve got great chemistry, and I think we’re going to be in position to make a big jump in wins.”

It’s going to be interesting to see what Detroit can do next season. If they can find a way to make the playoffs, they should feel happy about what they’re building down there. This is going to be a big year for them in terms of player development and if their guys can continue developing that the way that they have, this season should be fun in Detroit.