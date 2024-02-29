College Basketball News and Rumors

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Declares For 2024 WNBA Draft

Dan Girolamo
Iowa star Caitlin Clark

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is heading to the WNBA. The senior guard announced Thursday she will not return to Iowa for her fifth year and enter the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark wrote in a statement on her social media channels. “I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“It is impossible for me to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa – my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially young kids.”

Because of the pandemic, Clark could have stayed one more season because of a COVID-19 waiver. However, Clark will forgo her remaining eligibility and turn pro once her season at Iowa ends.

Clark is expected to be taken by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Caitlin Clark Will Look To End Historic Season On A High Note

Before she heads to the WNBA, Clark still has some unfinished business left in college.

Clark is now the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history and the all-time leading scorer among female college basketball players.

At 3,650 points, Clark is only 18 away from passing Pete Maravich for the all-time NCAA scoring record in men’s and women’s college basketball.

Clark will play her final regular season game on Sunday as the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
