Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Declares For 2024 WNBA Draft

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is heading to the WNBA. The senior guard announced Thursday she will not return to Iowa for her fifth year and enter the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark wrote in a statement on her social media channels. “I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“It is impossible for me to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa – my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially young kids.”

Because of the pandemic, Clark could have stayed one more season because of a COVID-19 waiver. However, Clark will forgo her remaining eligibility and turn pro once her season at Iowa ends.

Clark is expected to be taken by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Caitlin Clark Will Look To End Historic Season On A High Note

Caitlin Clark is 17 PTS away from Pete Maravich's NCAA all-time scoring record (men's & women's) 🔥 Closing in on history ⏳ pic.twitter.com/psHXW8Q5zv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 29, 2024

Before she heads to the WNBA, Clark still has some unfinished business left in college.

Clark is now the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history and the all-time leading scorer among female college basketball players.

At 3,650 points, Clark is only 18 away from passing Pete Maravich for the all-time NCAA scoring record in men’s and women’s college basketball.

Clark will play her final regular season game on Sunday as the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.