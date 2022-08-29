Cal DL Brett Johnson Out For Season Through Injury

The California Golden Bears will spend a second season in a row without their star defensive line Brett Johnson.

Head Coach Justin Wilcox announced the news on Saturday that Johnson will mss another year due to a new injury.

“Brett. unfortunately, is going to miss the 2022 campaign. Just devastating for him. Everybody’s hurting for him,” Wilcox said.

In March 2021, Johnson was involved in a car accident, that resulted in him breaking his hip, needing surgery. The off-the-field incident sidelined the 35-year-0ld for all of last season, and now he’s out for another – this time with a lower-body injury, suffered in training.

Awful news for @CalFootball–DL Brett Johnson is out for the season after a lower-body at Thursday's practice. Just heartbreaking for Johnson, who worked hard to come back from hip surgery that kept him out all last season. He was going to be a key piece of the Bears' defense. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) August 28, 2022

Johnson has had a huge impact on Cal since joining as a freshman back in 2019, and Wilcox has hopes that he can return to the field in 2023.

“Brett is one of the toughest and most dedicated football players I have ever been around.

“Although this is a difficult situation for him, I am confident that he will return to the field in 2023. He has the unwavering support of all his coaches, teammates and everyone in our football program. It is important for us to rally around each other as a team and respond positively to this adversity.”