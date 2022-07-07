Caleb Martin re-signs with Heat on three-year, $20.5 million deal

Caleb Martin is re-signing with the Heat on a three-year, $20.5 million deal. Martin said he wanted to return to South Beach after the Heat lost in seven games against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The forward was a restricted free agent, and now he’s locked in for the next three seasons.

The taxpayer mid-level exception starts at $6.4 million. Based on his career-high performance last season, it’s fair to say that Martin is worth this contract. After being waived by the Hornets on Aug. 7, 2021, he went on to sign a two-way contract with the Heat. This deal was for $527,615.

Caleb Martin had an outstanding season with Miami

Months later, his two-way contract was converted into a standard contract on Feb. 15. In a total of 60 games played in the 2021-22 NBA season, the third-year player averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. And he shot 50.7% from the field.

Of course, Martin was one of the most improved players in the NBA last season. He reached a career high in points, rebounds, steals, shooting percentage and minutes played.

Furthermore, in the Heat’s 120-111 loss against the Nuggets on Nov. 29, the forward finished his performance with 18 points and 4 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. On Dec. 8, in the Heat’s 113-108 win over the Bucks, Martin scored a career-high 28 points in 34 minutes played.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the forward averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Plus, he shot 40% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Martin scored a playoff career-high 12 points in the Heat’s 102-82 loss versus the Celtics.

Other Heat offseason moves

While re-signing Martin is a good move for Miami, the team could use another aggressive scorer. Adding another veteran All-Star would only benefit the Heat moving forward. Although the Heat finished at the top of the Eastern Conference last season with a 53-29 (.646) record, they seemed exhausted by the time the team forced Game 7 versus the Celtics.

Moreover, both the Heat and the Suns are at the center of attention right now because Kevin Durant wants to leave the Nets. About a week ago, the two-time NBA champion told his agent, Rich Kleiman, that he would prefer to go to either Miami or Phoenix.

An argument could even be made that it would be easier for Durant to return to the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference. For obvious reasons, his best bet is signing with the Heat or Celtics. In other news, Miami re-signed center Dewayne Dedman on Wednesday as well.

P.J. Tucker left the Heat during free agency, and he went on to sign a three-year, $30 million contract with the 76ers. As for Jimmy Butler, the six-time All-Star is good for the foreseeable future. On Aug. 7, 2021, he signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension with the organization.

If G.M. Andy Elisberg can add one more talented star, the Heat could very well return to the NBA Finals next season. It doesn’t have to be Kevin Durant, but any playoff contender aiming to win a championship should go above and beyond to trade for one of the best players in the world. The clock is ticking. More articles related to Caleb Martin are on the main page.

