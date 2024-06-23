Golf News and Rumors

Cameron Young becomes 13th player in PGA history to shoot under 60

Jeremy Freeborn
Cameron Young of Scarborough, New York made PGA history on Saturday by becoming the 13th golfer ever to shoot a single round under 60. He accomplished the feat by shooting a score of 59 in the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.

Young was -11 during his historic round. He made seven birdies and two eagles. Young birdied the first, second, fourth, eighth, ninth, 13th, and 17th holes, and eagled the third and 15th holes. What was super impressive about Young’s round is the fact that the eagles were both on a par four.

Lowest Round Ever at the Travelers Championship

Even though Young was amazing in the New England region on Saturday, he did not post the best score ever at The Travelers Championship. In 2016, Jim Furyk of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, had a score of twelve-under-par 58. Like Young, Furyk eagled a par four as he posted a score of two on the third hole. Furyk’s -12 is the lowest score in a single round in a PGA event.

Who has posted a score of 59?

Eleven other players have accomplished what Young did on Saturday, and that was shoot 59 in a single round. They are Al Geiberger of Red Bluff, California in the second round of the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic in 1977; Chip Beck of Fayetteville, North Carolina in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational in 1991; David Duval of Jacksonville, Florida in the fifth round of the Bob Hope Classic in 1999; Paul Goydos of Long Beach, California in the first round of the John Deere Classic in 2010; Stuart Appleby of Cohuna, Australia in the fourth round of the Greenbrier Classic in 2010; Furyk in the second round of the 2013 BMW Championship in 2013; Justin Thomas of Louisville, Kentucky in the first round of the 2017 Sony Open in Honolulu; Adam Hadwin of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada in the first round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge (previously the Bob Hope); Brandt Snedeker of Nashville, Tennessee in the first round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship; Kevin Chappell of Fresno, California in the second round of the 2019 Greenbrier; and Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey in the second round of the 2020 Northern Trust.

 

 

 

