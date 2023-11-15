It was a very emotional win for Camilo Villegas on Sunday after he won the 2023 Cufferfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. The victory marked his first win since 2014, almost a decade ago. Villegas dedicated his win to his late daughter, Mia.

Along with winning the Bermuda Championship, Villegas took home a $1.170 million check. His win also moved him to 75th on the FedEx Cup standings, guaranteeing him status on the Tour for the next two years. The Colombian has been competing on the Tour for almost two decades and has collected $24,943,094 in official payouts.

After his win on Sunday, Villegas increased his career earnings by almost 5%.

Scroll down below to learn more about Camilo Villegas’s net worth, career earnings, and wife.

Camilo Villegas Career Earnings

At the beginning of his career, Villegas was a proven winner on the PGA Tour. He’s been on the Tour since 2004 amassing a total earnings of $24,943,094. Villegas has a total of five career wins including his latest at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Not only was it his first win in almost a decade but he also won $1.17 million.

While it was one of the smaller purses on the Fall FedEx schedule, Villegas still managed to increase his career earnings by 5%. The Colombian also guaranteed himself a two-year status on the Tour until 2025. After winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he also secured his highest-earning season since 2014, bringing in a total of $1,932,948.

Camilo Villegas Net Worth

Villegas is a five-time PGA Tour winner and has won two FedEx Cup playoff events. Villegas won the 2008 BMW Championship, 2008 Tour Championship, 2010 Honda Classic, 2014 Wyndham Championship, and the 2023 Butterfield Butterfield Championship. In fact, his most recent victory was the smallest purse he’s ever won on the Tour but the win was still very special for Villegas.

It was the first win since his daughter passed away in 2020 from cancer. For the entire 2020 season, Villegas did not compete on the Tour and returned to the Tour in 2021.

Villegas has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Along with a handful of wins, Villegas works with a few different sponsors like Captial One, J. Linderberg, and others.

Camilo Villegas Wife

Villegas has known his wife since the age of 12. There is no history of when the two began to date but Villegas married his wife, Maria Ochoa Mara in 2014. Together they’ve had two children, Mia and Matteo.