Can Angels survive injury woes to three star players at once?

The big question surrounding the Los Angeles Angels at the moment is whether or not they will be able to survive three key injuries over the last 48 hours. On Monday, Angels outfielder Mike Trout of Vineland, New Jersey broke a bone in his wrist while swinging his bat in a 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. Then on Tuesday, Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan suffered a blister problem in an 8-5 Angels loss to the Padres, while third baseman Anthony Rendon of Houston, Texas fouled a ball off the inside of his leg and suffered a shin contusion. Rendon then left the Angels lineup.

How long will this trio of Angels stars be out?

Trout’s injury is the most serious and he could be out around seven weeks according to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. The injury to Ohtani is expected to impact his pitching, and not necessarily his hitting ability. At this time he is not expected to pitch in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle. Rendon meanwhile was seen on crutches in the clubhouse, and it is difficult to say the length of time he will be out. He had season-ending wrist surgery a year ago at this time.

Mike Trout in 2023

Trout was batting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 runs batted in. During 81 games, 358 plate appearances, and 304 at bats, he scored 54 runs and had 80 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 45 walks, 150 total bases, an on base percentage of .369, slugging percentage of .493, and two sacrifice flies. Both of Trout’s stolen bases came in Angels wins. The first was in a 9-6 Angels win over the Texas Rangers on June 12, and the second came in a 2-1 Angels win over the Chicago White Sox on June 26.

Shohei Ohtani in 2023

Ohtani is batting .300 with 31 home runs and 68 runs batted in. During 86 games, 385 plate appearances and 330 at bats, he scored 61 runs and had 99 hits, 15 doubles, five triples, 11 stolen bases, 47 walks, 217 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .387, and a slugging percentage of .658. Ohtani leds the major leagues in triples, home runs, slugging percentage, and total bases.

On the mound, Ohtani has a record of seven wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 3.32. In 17 games pitched, he has thrown 100 1/3 innings pitched and given up 67 hits, 37 earned runs, 43 walks, and 14 home runs, to go along with 132 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.10.

Anthony Rendon

Rendon is batting .236 with two home runs and 22 runs batted in. During 43 games, 183 plate appearances, and 148 at bats, he scored 23 runs, and had 35 hits, two stolen bases, 25 walks, 47 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .361, and a slugging percentage of .318.

In the Wildcard Hunt

The Angels are in the wildcard hunt in the American League. With a record of 45 wins and 43 losses, they are four games back of the New York Yankees for the final American League Wildcard spot. It will now be interesting too see if the Angels can survive this newest wave of injuries and remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.