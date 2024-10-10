NFL News and Rumors

Can Jayden Daniels attack the Ravens defense?

Jeremy Freeborn
Week six of the National Football League season is set to begin, and one of he most intriguing matchups of the week will take place in the early afternoon session as the Washington Commanders take on the Baltimore Ravens. You would think the Ravens and Commanders would have a great rivalry as they are only two hours apart, but by being in different conferences, they seldom play at all.

What we have seen so far this season has been brilliant quarterbacking by Jayden Daniels of Fontana, California. In five games, the Commanders rookie has completed 101 of 131 passes with 1135 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. And the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has been able to run the ball too. Daniels has 300 yards rushing and another four major scores.

Now the real question is whether or not Daniels will be able to have a productive day against a Ravens squad that is considered to have an elite defense. However, one must realize the Ravens defensive line has been great this year, but their secondary has struggled mightily at times. Even though the Ravens beat the Cowboys and Bengals, Dak Prescott had 379 passing yards against the Ravens and Joe Burrow had 392 passing yards and five touchdowns against the Ravens. Baltimore have now won three straight after losing their first two, while Washington has now won four straight after losing to Tampa Bay in their opener.

Meanwhile, there is one other game where both teams are above .500. In an all-NFC matchup, the 3-1 Detroit Lions play in Dallas to take on the 3-2 Dallas Cowboys. The Lions have won with their defense so far this season. Detroit has only given up 82 points, the second fewest points in the conference. Only the Minnesota Vikings have given up less, as they have allowed 76 points. Detroit will play Dallas in the later afternoon time slot.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Arrow to top