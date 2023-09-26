The Cincinnati Reds lost two of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates on the weekend. The fact that the Reds are still young, and still learning as a unit, was evident in their Saturday loss in Cincinnati. In the middle game of the three game series at the Great American Ball Park, the Reds actually blew a 9-0 lead, only to lose 13-12 to the Pirates. It was the biggest comeback in Pittsburgh Pirates’s history, and tied the Reds’s franchise record for the biggest blown lead.

This game meant nothing for Pittsburgh, but everything to Cincinnati, who is still in the thick of things in the National League Wildcard hunt. Heading into tonight’s action against the Cleveland Guardians. With five games left, the Reds are two and a half games back of the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final playoff spot, with very little margin of error the rest of the way. If Cincinnati does miss the playoffs by a single game, they will look back at Saturday’s devastating result as a reason why.

When was the last time the Reds blew a nine-run lead?

The Reds last blew a nine run lead on April 28, 2004. In this game, Cincinnati was once up 9-0 but lost 10-9 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Who were the Pirates stars on Saturday?

The Pirates were led by left fielder Bryan Reynolds of Baltimore, Maryland, first baseman Alfonso Rivas of Chula Vista, California and third baseman Jared Triolo of Nashua, New Hampshire. Reynolds had a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Triolo had a team high four hits (three singles and one double), and Rivas led the Pirates with five runs batted in.

National League Wildcard Race

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot as they are at 87 wins and 69 losses. The Cubs and Diamondbacks are also in good shape as they are at 82 wins and 74 losses. The Marlins (81 wins and 75 losses), and the Reds (80 wins and 70 losses), are on the outside looking in.