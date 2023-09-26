MLB News and Rumors

Can Reds rebound after devastating weekend series loss to Pirates?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bryan Reynolds Wants Off The Ship In Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Reds lost two of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates on the weekend. The fact that the Reds are still young, and still learning as a unit, was evident in their Saturday loss in Cincinnati. In the middle game of the three game series at the Great American Ball Park, the Reds actually blew a 9-0 lead, only to lose 13-12 to the Pirates. It was the biggest comeback in Pittsburgh Pirates’s history, and tied the Reds’s franchise record for the biggest blown lead.

This game meant nothing for Pittsburgh, but everything to Cincinnati, who is still in the thick of things in the National League Wildcard hunt. Heading into tonight’s action against the Cleveland Guardians. With five games left, the Reds are two and a half games back of the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final playoff spot, with very little margin of error the rest of the way. If Cincinnati does miss the playoffs by a single game, they will look back at Saturday’s devastating result as a reason why.

When was the last time the Reds blew a nine-run lead?

The Reds last blew a nine run lead on April 28, 2004. In this game, Cincinnati was once up 9-0 but lost 10-9 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Who were the Pirates stars on Saturday?

The Pirates were led by left fielder Bryan Reynolds of Baltimore, Maryland, first baseman Alfonso Rivas of Chula Vista, California and third baseman Jared Triolo of Nashua, New Hampshire. Reynolds had a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Triolo had a team high four hits (three singles and one double), and Rivas led the Pirates with five runs batted in.

National League Wildcard Race

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot as they are at 87 wins and 69 losses. The Cubs and Diamondbacks are also in good shape as they are at 82 wins and 74 losses. The Marlins (81 wins and 75 losses), and the Reds (80 wins and 70 losses), are on the outside looking in.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Pirates Reds
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Who are the Top 10 Los Angeles Angels home run hitters ever?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
American League West heating up
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
George Brett
Who Are The Top 10 Kansas City Royals Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Braves superstar Ronald Acuna becomes first 40/60 man
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18137555_168396541_lowres-2
The A’s Are Not The Only Team Who Gave Miguel Cabrera An Out-Of-Touch Retirement Gift
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2
MLB Playoff Chase Preview: September 22
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Jeff Greenberg
Tigers name Jeff Greenberg new general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top