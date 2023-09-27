Canada Expected To Host First UFC PPV in 2024

The UFC is reportedly considering Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the location for its first pay-per-view event of 2024. This would be the first time the UFC has held a PPV event in Toronto since 2017.

As of today: Toronto is targeted to be the first PPV of 2024 Minnesota is off the table for Dec. 2 – Texas, Florida, California are all options — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 24, 2023

Toronto is one of the most popular cities in Canada for MMA, and the UFC has always had a strong following there. The city has hosted several successful UFC events in the past, including UFC 129, which set a single-day event gate record in Canada.

With there being a rumored fight card in Toronto, already one of the fellow Canadians has called for a fight on the card. Charles Jourdain is coming off a big win recently against Ricardo Ramos who he finished in the first round by guillotine choke and after his win, Jourdain called out Cub Swanson for an absolute banger at the rumored PPV in Toronto in early 2024.

“I mean, Cub, I wouldn’t be asking for him if he was like going down, but he just fought Hakeem [Dawodu] in a very nice fight, and Hakeem is a very capable man, one of my fellow Canadian and yes, it was for some people controversial, but Cub looked fantastic in there,” Jourdain said. “He’s a big name. It’s a fun fight for me, fun fight for the fans, you know, they can use the fact that I’ve been calling him out since I was 23 years old and, yeah, to build up something, if he wants to.”

“I just had another interaction a couple of days ago with him,” Jourdain said. “I went to shake his hand. You guys know me I’m a very nice guy and he’s like, sizing me [up] all the time like, dude, f**k you, man. Like, I’m not a mean guy. I say congratulations on your last victory, and he was [snickering], ‘Thank you.’ Okay, I’ll punch you motherf***er.”

Canada’s last big event UFC 289 did wonders for the UFC as it was the first event back in the country since before Covid and it was one of the biggest turnouts ever in UFC history for a Canadian fight card. With this fight card being rumored to be in Toronto, this could even break those records as Toronto is a big hub for Canadian MMA. The UFC also has the chance to stack the PPV with great Canadian fighters like Charles Jourdain, Hakeem Dawodu, Marc-Andre Barriault, Mike Malott, and Jasmine Jasudavicius just to name a few. It will be interesting to see if this is the route the UFC takes in the early portion of 2024 and who they decide to put on this monumental PPV event.