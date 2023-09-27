UFC News and Rumors

Canada Expected To Host First UFC PPV in 2024

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
ufc canada

The UFC is reportedly considering Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the location for its first pay-per-view event of 2024. This would be the first time the UFC has held a PPV event in Toronto since 2017.

Toronto is one of the most popular cities in Canada for MMA, and the UFC has always had a strong following there. The city has hosted several successful UFC events in the past, including UFC 129, which set a single-day event gate record in Canada.

With there being a rumored fight card in Toronto, already one of the fellow Canadians has called for a fight on the card. Charles Jourdain is coming off a big win recently against Ricardo Ramos who he finished in the first round by guillotine choke and after his win, Jourdain called out Cub Swanson for an absolute banger at the rumored PPV in Toronto in early 2024.

“I mean, Cub, I wouldn’t be asking for him if he was like going down, but he just fought Hakeem [Dawodu] in a very nice fight, and Hakeem is a very capable man, one of my fellow Canadian and yes, it was for some people controversial, but Cub looked fantastic in there,” Jourdain said. “He’s a big name. It’s a fun fight for me, fun fight for the fans, you know, they can use the fact that I’ve been calling him out since I was 23 years old and, yeah, to build up something, if he wants to.”

“I just had another interaction a couple of days ago with him,” Jourdain said. “I went to shake his hand. You guys know me I’m a very nice guy and he’s like, sizing me [up] all the time like, dude, f**k you, man. Like, I’m not a mean guy. I say congratulations on your last victory, and he was [snickering], ‘Thank you.’ Okay, I’ll punch you motherf***er.”

Canada’s last big event UFC 289 did wonders for the UFC as it was the first event back in the country since before Covid and it was one of the biggest turnouts ever in UFC history for a Canadian fight card. With this fight card being rumored to be in Toronto, this could even break those records as Toronto is a big hub for Canadian MMA. The UFC also has the chance to stack the PPV with great Canadian fighters like Charles Jourdain, Hakeem Dawodu, Marc-Andre Barriault, Mike Malott, and Jasmine Jasudavicius just to name a few. It will be interesting to see if this is the route the UFC takes in the early portion of 2024 and who they decide to put on this monumental PPV event.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
tko

Top TKO Executive’s Massive Salaries Revealed

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 79
How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 24 2023
UFC News and Rumors
mateusz gamrot
UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 79
UFC Vegas 79 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 24 2023
UFC News and Rumors
mateusz gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
https://thesportsdaily.com/2022/01/03/ufc-performance-based-fighter-rankings-welterweights-jan-3-22-fox11/
Rafael Fiziev Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 79
UFC Vegas 79 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Rafael Fiziev & Mateusz Gamrot To Earn Over $250k In Payout For Main Event Fight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top