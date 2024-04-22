Canucks score fastest two goals in playoff franchise history

The Vancouver Canucks scored the fastest two playoff goals in postseason history. They accomplished the feat by scoring two goals in 12 seconds in a 4-2 Canucks win over the Nashville Predators in game one of their first round playoff series of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Who scored for the Canucks?

The Canucks were actually trailing 2-1 to the Predators early in the third period when Pius Suter of Zurich Switzerland tipped a shot into the net to tie the game at two. Americans Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida and Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota picked up the assists on the Suter goal at 8:59 of the final frame. Then at 9:11 of the third period, Dakota Joshua of Dearborn, Michigan scored from Conor Garland of Scituate, Massachusetts and Hughes on an all-American goal. Both goals were even strength. It was the first of two goals scored by Joshua, as he closed out the scoring into an empty net.

When was the Canucks previous record?

The Canucks’s previous record for the fastest two playoff goals was 15 seconds and came on April 13, 1989 in game six of the Smythe Division Semifinals, a 6-3 Canucks win over the Calgary Flames. Rich Sutter of Viking, Alberta scored from Petri Skriko of Lappeenranta, Finland and Brian Bradley of Kitchener, Ontario at 19:29 of the second period to put the Canucks up 3-2. Then with 16 seconds left in the third period, Garth Butcher of Regina, Saskatchewan scored the game-winning goal from Steve Bozek of Kelowna, British Columbia and Jim Sandlak of Kitchener, Ontario in an all-Canadian goal. At the time, the Canucks went up 4-2.

Who scored the fastest goals in a playoff game?

Three times a NHL team has scored two goals in five seconds in a playoff game. Joe Malone of Quebec City, Quebec accomplished the feat for the Montreal Canadiens in the third period by scoring twice in five seconds in an 8-4 Canadiens win over the Ottawa Senators in game one of the 1919 Stanley Cup on February 22, 2019. Norm Ullman of Provost, Alberta scored twice in five seconds on April 11, 1965 for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in game five of the NHL semifinals. Then on April 15, 2018, Evgeni Malkin of Magnitogorsk, Russia and Brian Dumoulin of Biddeford, Maine scored twice in five seconds in a 5-1 Pittsburgh Penguins over the Philadelphia Flyers in game three of the first round.