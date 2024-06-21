MLB News and Rumors

Cardinals beat Giants at Alabama’s Rickwood Field

Jeremy Freeborn
The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Thursday in a very special game on the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season calendar. That is because it took place at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama in front of 8332 spectators. The field is the oldest professional baseball park in the United States as it was built in 1910 for the Birmingham Barons. The park is best known for hosting the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro League from 1920 to 1960. One of the most notable Black Barons was Willie Mays of Westfield, Alabama, who passed away on Tuesday.

Cardinals offensive star

The offensive star on the Cardinals on Thursday was left fielder and third baseman Brendan Donovan of Wurzburg, Germany. However, even though Donovan was born in Europe, he was raised in Alabama. Donovan had three hits in four at bats. Donovan’s first hit was a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning with two out which also scored right fielder Alec Burleson of Charlotte, North Carolina. At the time, the Cardinals took the 3-0 lead. Donovan’s other two hits were singles.

Donovan also led the Cardinals with three runs batted in. His third run batted in was a RBI single in the fifth inning which also scored Burleson. At the time, the Cardinals took a 6-3 lead.

Cardinals pitchers

Even though he did not pitch all that effectively, Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante of Mission Viejo, California got the win after giving up five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, Andrew Kittredge of Spokane, Washington, John King of Laredo, Texas and Adam Kloffenstein of Magnolia, Texas picked up holds. Kloffenstein made his Major League debut. Meanwhile, Ryan Hensley of Tahlequah, Oklahoma recorded the save. Hansley leads the Major Leagues with 25 saves. With the win, the Cardinals improved to the .500 mark at 37 wins and 37 losses.

 

MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants St. Louis Cardinals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
