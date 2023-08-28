Cardinals Release Colt McCoy, Keep Kyler Murray On PUP List

Things are going to get worse before they get better in Arizona. On Monday, the Cardinals released quarterback Colt McCoy and kept Kyler Murray on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

We have released S Sean Chandler, CB Nate Hairston and QB Colt McCoy. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 28, 2023

Throughout most of the offseason, McCoy was expected to be the Cardinals’ starter, with Murray recovering from a right knee injury suffered last season.

However, the Cardinals traded for Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs last week, jeopardizing McCoy’s opening-day status.

The Cardinals released McCoy one day before the league’s 53-man roster deadline.

Arizona also kept Murray on the PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season. Once Murray is activated, he’ll have three weeks to practice. If Murray is not placed on the 53-man roster during that timeframe, he will be out for the entire season.

Arizona Cardinals Did Not Name A Starting Quarterback

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says he won’t name a starting quarterback before Week 1 at the Washington Commanders because of “competitive advantage.”@PHNX_Cardinals | #BirdGang — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) August 28, 2023

With McCoy released, Gannon will choose between Dobbs or fifth-round pick Clayton Tune to start Week 1. Gannon told reporters (via Bo Brack) that he won’t name a starting QB before Week 1 because of “competitive advantage.”

Because of his experience in the league for six seasons, Dobbs is the frontrunner to start for the Cardinals in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Murray, who tore his ACL on Dec. 12, continues to rehab his injured knee. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this year that Murray could miss up to half of the season.

