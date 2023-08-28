NFL News and Rumors

Cardinals Release Colt McCoy, Keep Kyler Murray On PUP List

Dan Girolamo
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy

Things are going to get worse before they get better in Arizona. On Monday, the Cardinals released quarterback Colt McCoy and kept Kyler Murray on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Arizona Cardinals Release Colt McCoy And Keep Kyler Murry On PUP List

Throughout most of the offseason, McCoy was expected to be the Cardinals’ starter, with Murray recovering from a right knee injury suffered last season.

However, the Cardinals traded for Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs last week, jeopardizing McCoy’s opening-day status.

The Cardinals released McCoy one day before the league’s 53-man roster deadline.

Arizona also kept Murray on the PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season. Once Murray is activated, he’ll have three weeks to practice. If Murray is not placed on the 53-man roster during that timeframe, he will be out for the entire season.

Arizona Cardinals Did Not Name A Starting Quarterback

With McCoy released, Gannon will choose between Dobbs or fifth-round pick Clayton Tune to start Week 1. Gannon told reporters (via Bo Brack) that he won’t name a starting QB before Week 1 because of “competitive advantage.”

Because of his experience in the league for six seasons, Dobbs is the frontrunner to start for the Cardinals in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Murray, who tore his ACL on Dec. 12, continues to rehab his injured knee. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this year that Murray could miss up to half of the season.

Arizona Cardinals
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
