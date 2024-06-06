MLB News and Rumors

Cardinals relief pitcher Keynan Middleton has season ending flexor tendon surgery

St. Louis Cardinals right handed relief pitcher Keynan Middleton of Portland, Oregon had flexor tendon surgery according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com on Tuesday and is set to miss the remainder of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Middleton had not pitched for the Cardinals in 2024. He signed a one year contract worth $6 million on February 3 after sharing his time last year with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

How did Middleton get hurt?

Middleton strained his forearm during spring training. According to McDonald, he did receive a platelet-rich plasma injection during his recovery. Middleton had begun a rehabilitation assignment, but there was further discomfort that followed.

Tommy John Surgery in the Past

Middleton had Tommy John Surgery while with the Los Angeles Angels. As a result, he only pitched in 16 games in 2018 and 11 games in 2019.

2023 MLB Statistics

Middleton was very effective in the bullpen for the Yankees and White Sox in 2023. During 51 games and 50 2/3 innings pitched, he had a record of two wins and two losses for an earned run average of 3.38. Middleton had two saves, five holds, gave up 40 hits, 19 earned runs, eight home runs and 23 walks, to go along with 64 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.24. There was some concern about the high number of walks last season, however the Cardinals seemed to be very impressed that he averaged more than a strikeout an inning.

Middleton’s two wins in 2023

Middleton got the win on June 2 in a 3-0 White Sox win over the Detroit Tigers. He pitched an inning of relief and only gave up one hit. Middleton then got the win on July 7 in an 8-7 White Sox win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Middleton gave up two hits, including a home run, to go along with one strikeout, but pitched effective enough to impress the Cardinals franchise.

Middleton’s two saves in 2023

Middleton had two saves with the White Sox. The first came on May 3 in a 6-4 White Sox win over the Minnesota Twins. Middleton struck out three batters and gave up one walk. The second came on June 25 in a 4-1 White Sox win over the Boston Red Sox. Middleton pitched a perfect ninth inning and had one strikeout.

 

