Cardinals Trade Isaiah Simmons To Giants, Josh Jones To Texans

In a pair of acquisitions, the Arizona Cardinals traded linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants and offensive tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans.

Gods plan🙏🏾 let’s get to work!! https://t.co/KQEkh2rE43 — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) August 24, 2023

The Cardinals traded Simmons to the Giants for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Drafted out of Clemson with the No. 8 overall pick in 2020, Simmons started his career as a linebacker. However, Simmons has transitioned to safety. Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals declined Simmons’ fifth-year option.

The position versatility is an appealing trait for Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

“That’s one of the reasons why we made the trade,” Daboll said in a statement on the team’s website. “We thought there’s some upside there. Again, we’ll put him in, we’ll ask him to do probably quite a bit of things just to see what he takes to. A guy that’s, again, athletic, explosive, has good size. I’ve seen him do some multiple things. Until we get him here, I’ll give you a better answer, but certainly happy to have him.”

Simmons has never missed a game in three seasons, starting in 37 of 50 games. Simmons has recorded 181 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

We have agreed to a trade with the Houston Texans. OL Josh Jones and our seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will go to the Texans in exchange for Houston’s fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 24, 2023

In their second move of the day, the Cardinals traded Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Texans for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Drafted out of Houston in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jones started 21 games over three seasons with the Cardinals.

Like Simmons, Jones proved to be a versatile player for the Cardinals, playing right guard, left tackle, and right tackle.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Jones will help protect rookie CJ Stroud in the city where he played college ball.